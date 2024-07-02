PM Modi calls for discipline among NDA MPs amidst uproar over Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's heated criticism of the BJP in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed NDA MPs, urging them to adhere to parliamentary rules and demonstrate exemplary behavior.

In his first speech to the NDA parliamentary party since starting his third term, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of national service and proper conduct in the House. Top BJP leaders and ministers attended the meeting, which focused on reinforcing unity and decorum within the NDA. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju conveyed the Prime Minister's message to the media, highlighting that NDA MPs pledged their support. "He reminded us of our duty to serve the nation and guided us on maintaining proper conduct in Parliament," Rijiju said.

Modi stressed the need to follow parliamentary rules when discussing constituency and national issues. "He emphasized the importance of parliamentary traditions and ensuring our behavior meets high standards," Rijiju added, noting that all NDA MPs committed to following the Prime Minister's advice. Reflecting on the previous day's events, Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi's conduct, pointing out that Gandhi turned his back on the Speaker and showed disrespect. "We must not behave in this manner. This is a lesson for us," Rijiju stated.

When asked about discussions regarding Gandhi's remarks and the Lok Sabha uproar, Rijiju clarified that the meeting aimed to enhance internal coordination rather than address past incidents. He also mentioned that the Prime Minister would respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha later in the day.

In his new role as Leader of the Opposition, Gandhi accused the BJP of undermining the Constitution and using investigative agencies for political purposes. His remarks, some of which were later removed from the record, led to loud protests from the ruling party. Prime Minister Modi intervened twice during the exchanges. While the BJP accused Gandhi of insulting Hindus, the Congress insisted his comments targeted the BJP and the RSS.