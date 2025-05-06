PM Modi calls Australian PM Albanese; Both agree to advance strategic partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a congratulatory call to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on his re-election, and the two leaders agreed to work together with renewed vigour to advance the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said on X, "Spoke with my friend Anthony Albanese to personally congratulate him on his party’s historic victory. We agreed to work together with renewed vigour to advance the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and explore new areas of cooperation." Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years.