PM Modi breaks silence over Manipur situation, says violence declining in the state

NEW DELHI: Facing intense Opposition scrutiny and protests over the government’s handling of the situation in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the issue, stating that the violence in the state is continuously declining and the government is making every effort to restore peace in the strife-torn Northeastern state.



In his reply in the Rajya Sabha to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, PM Modi emphasised that the government was leaving no stone unturned to restore peace in the Northeastern state and urged the Opposition to rise above politics on the issue. “Some elements are adding fuel to the fire, and such elements will be rejected by the people of Manipur,” he said.

He noted that Manipur has had a “long history” of “social struggle.” Modi remarked, “Congress people should not forget that because of these reasons, President’s rule had to be imposed 10 times... There have to be some issues. And this has not happened in our tenure.”

Modi mentioned that educational institutions have reopened and businesses are operational in most parts of the state. “The government is making continuous efforts to bring normalcy in Manipur,” he said, informing that over 11,000 FIRs have been filed in connection with the violence in the state and more than 500 people have been arrested. He stressed that the Central and State governments were engaging with all stakeholders to open the door to peace.

In his nearly two-hour-long speech, PM Modi sharply attacked the Congress over the Emergency, promised action in the NEET paper leak case, listed achievements of his past two terms, and outlined priorities for his freshly secured third term in office. A day after his reply to the debate in Lok Sabha on a motion to thank the President for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Modi launched an all-out attack on the Congress, accusing it of opposing the celebration of Constitution Day while simultaneously pretending to protect the Constitution during elections.

Modi’s attack on the Congress took an unexpected turn when the Opposition staged a walkout midway through his speech, prompting sharp reactions from both the Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Modi accused the Opposition of lacking the courage to face the truth and listen to responses to issues they had raised. “The country is watching — those who spread lies do not have the courage to listen to the truth,” he said, adding that the Opposition was insulting the traditions of the Upper House.

Dhankhar expressed his disappointment, calling the Opposition’s behaviour “painful and indecent.” He emphasised that the walkout was not just a rejection of the proceedings but a disregard for their constitutional oath.

Members of the INDIA bloc parties shouted slogans calling Modi a “liar.” Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, wanted to intervene but was not allowed, leading the Opposition MPs to try drowning out Modi’s speech by raising slogans before staging a walkout.

Amid the sloganeering, Modi continued his speech, asserting that the Congress was running away as it did not have the courage to hear the truth.

Highlighting his previous government’s achievements, PM Modi underlined efforts such as raising the minimum support price for crops, providing the poor with access to the banking system and loans, and fueling India’s rise to become the fifth-largest economy in the world.

With development and self-reliance as the pivot, Modi said India would “definitely” become the third-largest economy in the world during his third term. He added that people have given the mandate to the BJP-led NDA to make India a developed nation.

He said the Opposition is “unable to digest” the mandate given by 140 crore people to the NDA. “I understand your pain,” he said, targeting the Opposition.

Referring to the Congress party’s repeated claims during elections that the BJP would change the Constitution, Modi said, “I want to remind them. Will you continue this fake narrative? Have you forgotten the 1977 elections when newspapers and radio were shut? There was no freedom of speech. People then voted on one issue — re-establishing the Constitution and protection of the Constitution.” He asserted that there has not been a more painful election than the one held in 1977 in the world.

Modi stated that for his party, the Constitution is not just a compilation of articles but a document whose spirit and words are very important. The Constitution serves as a lighthouse that guides his government, Modi said. He also attacked Congress allies, pointing out that they too were victims of the excesses committed during the Emergency but have now joined hands for political opportunism.

Addressing alleged irregularities in the conduct of competitive exams, he asserted that tough action would be taken against those involved in paper leaks. “We wanted there should be no politics on a sensitive issue like paper leaks, but the Opposition is used to it. I assure the youth of India that action is being taken to ensure that those who play with the future of youths are handed down strict punishment,” he said.

The Prime Minister vowed further crackdowns on corruption and black money, saying the government has given “full freedom” to probe agencies to take the strongest action against the corrupt, and no one will be spared.

He also criticised the Congress party for levelling serious allegations against the AAP and then forming an alliance with it to fight the Lok Sabha elections.

Rejecting the charge that the government is misusing probe agencies, Modi cited statements made by Opposition leaders, like the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had accused the UPA government of using the ED and CBI against them.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of consistently fielding Dalit candidates in elections they were likely to lose, including recent Speaker elections and the 2022 and 2017 Presidential and Vice Presidential polls. He suggested this was a pattern of using Dalit and backward community members as scapegoats while protecting the interests of a particular family.

On the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, he said it is in its last stage, and a multi-pronged strategy has been adopted to destroy the remaining terror network. He emphasized that terror incidents have declined in the Union Territory over the last ten years.

“Terror and separatism are ending, and the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir are leading this fight,” he said. “Our fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, in a way, is in the last stage, the last leg. We are moving with a multi-pronged strategy to eliminate the remaining terror network there.”

The Prime Minister concluded by noting that during the past several decades, shutdowns, strikes, terrorist threats, and attempts to carry out bomb blasts have cast a dark shadow on democracy in the region.