PM Modi begins prayers at Ram temple

BY MPost22 Jan 2024 7:02 AM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at the newly constructed Ram temple here ahead of the consecration ceremony amid grand celebrations in the temple town.

Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta.

The prime minister then took sankalp' for the consecration ceremony.

After the ceremony, Modi will address a gathering.

He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila. He will also interact with workers associated with the construction of the temple.

