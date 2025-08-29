PM Modi begins Japan, China tour; to attend SCO Summit in Tianjin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for a two-nation tour covering Japan and China, expressing confidence that the visit would advance India’s interests and strengthen its global partnerships.

The first leg of the trip will take Modi to Japan on August 29–30, where he will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. In a departure statement, the prime minister said the visit would focus on “shaping the next phase” of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations.

“We would endeavour to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and semiconductors,” Modi said. He also described the trip as an opportunity to reinforce civilisational and cultural bonds between India and Japan.

From Japan, Modi will proceed to Tianjin, China, on August 31–September 1, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. The summit is expected to bring together leaders of SCO member states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Modi said he is looking forward to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the summit in Tianjin.

Highlighting India’s role in the regional grouping, Modi said, “India is an active and constructive member of SCO. During our presidency, we have introduced new ideas and initiated collaboration in the fields of innovation, health and cultural exchanges.”

The prime minister added that his interactions in both Japan and China would serve broader objectives of peace and stability. “I am confident that my visits to Japan and China would further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development,” he said.