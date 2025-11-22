PM Modi proposes three initiatives at G20, including one to counter drug-terror nexus

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a profound rethink of the global development parameters and proposed setting up of a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus and a global healthcare response team. Addressing the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting here, Modi proposed creation of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository under the G20 to preserve eco-balanced, culturally rich, and socially cohesive ways of living. “Now is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India’s civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward,” Modi told the session on ‘Inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind.’ The prime minister said to overcome the challenge of drug trafficking, especially the spread of extremely dangerous substances like fentanyl, India proposes a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus. “Let us weaken the wretched drug-terror economy,” he said. “I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing,” Modi said in a post on X.

He said Africa’s progress was vital for global progress and proposed the G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. “India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India’s G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member,” he said. “Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade,” Modi said. He also proposed the setting up of a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team. “We are stronger when we work together in the face of health emergencies and natural disasters. Our effort should be to create teams of trained medical experts from fellow G20 nations who are ready for rapid deployment in case of any emergencies,” the prime minister said.