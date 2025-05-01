PM Modi at WAVES: Right time for create in India, create for world

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that technology was playing an increasingly important role in the lives of people and urged content creators to build a more compassionate future by using art forms such as music, dance and storytelling.

"Humans should not be turned into robots. We need to make them more sensitive," Modi said while batting for creative responsibility at the inauguration of the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) here.

WAVES is envisaged as a platform to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment and digital innovation by bringing together creators, start ups, industry leaders and policy-makers from across the world.

The prime minister's remarks came against the backdrop of a raging debate over online content and the Supreme Court asking the government to frame guidelines to regulate it.

Modi said WAVES has the potential to become a global talent platform at a time when India is emerging as an international hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music and live concerts.

He said this was the right time for "create in India, create for world" when the world is looking for new ways of storytelling while India has so much more to offer.

He said the creative world holds the power to foster human compassion and deepen societal consciousness.

Modi said the goal is not to create robots but to nurture individuals with heightened sensitivity, emotional depth, and intellectual richness - qualities that cannot stem from information overload or technological speed alone.

He also highlighted the need to protect young generations from divisive and harmful ideologies, stating that WAVES can serve as a vital platform to uphold cultural integrity and instill positive values.

The summit began with a stirring invocation of a hymn from RigVeda set to tune by Academy Award winner M M Keeravani and performed by singers such as Shreya Ghoshal.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan set the ball rolling by welcoming the guests to the summit. Film personalities like Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Rajnikanth, Kartik Aryan, S S Rajamouli and Anil Kapoor made brief speeches and lauded the prime minister's vision about creating a global platform for Indian talent.

The prime minister cancelled the lunch he had planned for select guests in view of the Pahalgam terror attack. He also did not attend the cultural evening featuring performances by Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Ronu Majumdar, M M Keeravani, A R Rahman and Anupam Kher among others.

Like Indian 'khana', I am sure Indian 'gaana' will also become globally popular, he said, adding the screen size may be becoming mini but the message (India's stories) is becoming mega.

"Even though the screen size is getting smaller, the scope is becoming infinite," he said.

Modi expressed confidence in India's content creators and said their free-flowing creativity is redefining the global creative landscape.

He emphasised that the youthful spirit of India's creators knows no barriers, boundaries, or hesitation, allowing innovation to thrive.

Modi said his government stood firmly with creative professionals, supporting them through initiatives like Skill India, Startup Support, policies for the AVGC Industry, and global platforms like WAVES.

He said every effort is being made to build an environment where innovation and imagination are valued, fostering new dreams and empowering individuals to bring those dreams to life.

Modi said that WAVES will serve as a major platform where creativity meets coding, software blends with storytelling, and art merges with augmented reality.

He urged young creators to make the most of this opportunity, dream big, and dedicate their efforts to realising their visions.