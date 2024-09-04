PM Modi arrives in Singapore for two-day visit, says India ideal investment destination

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived here for his fifth official visit to Singapore aimed at boosting bilateral friendship, deepening ‘strategic partnership’ and attracting investment from the Southeast Asian country.



During his visit at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, the prime minister will connect with three generations of Singapore’s leadership, officials in New Delhi said.

The prime minister was warmly hosted by his Singapore counterpart at the iconic Sri Temasek bungalow for dinner.

"Welcome PM @narendramodi to Singapore! Delighted to have the chance to catch up over a meal at the Istana, before the official meetings tomorrow," Wong posted on X along with his photograph with Modi.

Fortifying India-Singapore bonds of friendship. PM @narendramodi warmly hosted by PM @LawrenceWongST at the iconic Sri Temasek in Singapore. An evening cherishing the deep and long-standing India-Singapore ties awaits," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Modi flew to Singapore after wrapping his visit to Brunei, the first bilateral visit there by an Indian prime minister.

"Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties,” Modi posted on X soon after his arrival here.

"PM @narendramodi lands in the Lion city, Singapore today. Warmly received by Minister of Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam of Singapore. An action-packed agenda lies ahead,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

Modi, who last visited Singapore in 2018, was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian community members when he arrived at the hotel. He interacted with the community members and witnessed a traditional dance performance. He also tried his hand at dhol.

"Thank you Singapore! The welcome was truly vibrant," he said in another post.

Modi will hold bilateral talks with Wong on Thursday and witness the exchange of several memorandums of understanding.

The prime minister will receive an official welcome at the Parliament House on Thursday and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

This visit comes days after Wong took over and Modi began his third term as prime minister.

"I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development," Modi said ahead of his departure from New Delhi.

“The leaders will review the progress of India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said ahead of his departure for Brunei and Singapore.

Modi is accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other government officials.

He would call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Lee will host a lunch for Modi.

Modi will also meet with Singaporean business leaders and interact with those in the country’s semiconductor ecosystem.

This visit will build synergies in the semiconductor ecosystems of Singapore and India. Both PMs will visit a semiconductor manufacturing facility, officials said.

They said MoUs will be signed for cooperation in manpower skilling in the semiconductor sector.

From skilling centres to training and recruitment by Singapore firms, this will help India’s youth with better skills and opportunities, officials added.

