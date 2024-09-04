PM Modi arrives in Brunei on first leg of two-nation visit

Brunei/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brunei on Tuesday, marking a historic milestone as he became the first Indian Prime Minister to undertake a bilateral visit to the Southeast Asian nation. This visit signifies a concerted effort to enhance cooperation across various sectors including defence, trade and investment, energy, and people-to-people exchanges.



The visit begins a two-nation trip for Modi, with Brunei as the first destination before he proceeds to Singapore. Upon arrival in Brunei, Modi was warmly received by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the airport.

Modi expressed enthusiasm about his engagements in Brunei, highlighting the opportunity to elevate the historical relationship between the two nations. “Looking forward to strong ties between our nations, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages. I thank Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming me at the airport,” Modi posted on X shortly after his arrival.

During his visit, Modi toured the iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, a landmark built by the father of the current Sultan, Hassanal Bolkiah. Modi’s visit included a viewing of a video detailing the mosque’s history, followed by a meeting with Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Dato Ustaz Awang Badaruddin.

Modi also inaugurated the new chancery premises of the High Commission of India in Brunei. This new facility, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), symbolises the strengthening of ties between the two countries. Modi emphasised its role in enhancing diplomatic relations and serving the Indian diaspora in Brunei. “Delighted to inaugurate the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, indicative of our stronger ties with Brunei Darussalam. This will also be serving our diaspora,” Modi noted in a post on X.

The new chancery premises feature a blend of traditional Indian motifs with modern design elements, including elegant claddings and durable Kota stones, creating a serene and welcoming atmosphere. The MEA highlighted that the design pays homage to India’s rich cultural heritage while fostering a tranquil environment for diplomatic engagements.

Modi also engaged with the Indian diaspora in Brunei, acknowledging their contributions as a “living bridge” between the two countries. The Indian community, which has been present in Brunei since the 1920s following the discovery of oil, now numbers approximately 14,000. Modi praised the significant role played by Indian professionals in Brunei’s healthcare and education sectors.

“This visit is special as it is the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM and is taking place as the two countries are celebrating 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on X. Previous Indian engagement with Brunei was marked by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s participation in the 11th ASEAN-India Summit in 2013.

Brunei is an important partner in India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. The relationship between the two countries is characterised by mutual respect and understanding on various bilateral and multilateral issues. The MEA noted that the visit will further deepen cooperation in sectors such as defence, trade, energy, space technology, health, and cultural exchanges, while also exploring new avenues for collaboration.

On Wednesday, Modi will hold bilateral talks with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to discuss enhancing cooperation and exploring new opportunities for partnership.

Following his visit to Brunei, Modi will travel to Singapore, where he will meet with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. He is also scheduled to engage with leaders from Singapore’s dynamic business community.

“Both countries are important partners in our Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision. I am confident that my visits will further strengthen our partnership with Brunei, Singapore, and the larger ASEAN region,” Modi concluded with agency inputs.