PM meets British Foreign Secretary, says India remains committed to elevating ties with UK

New Delhi: India remains committed to enhancing its relationship with the UK and welcomes the mutual desire to finalise a beneficial free trade agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated after meeting British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday.



In a post on ‘X’, Modi also expressed appreciation for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s focus on expanding and deepening the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership.

Lammy is on a two-day visit to India to energise trade pact negotiations and revitalise the overall bilateral partnership in critical areas such as clean energy, new technologies, and security.

This visit marks the first high-level engagement between India and the UK since Prime Minister Starmer’s Labour government took office on July 5.

“A pleasure to meet UK FS @DavidLammy. Appreciate the priority accorded by PM @Keir_Starmer to broaden and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Modi said.

“Remain committed to elevating the ties. Welcome the bilateral Technology Security Initiative and the desire to conclude a mutually beneficial FTA,” he added. Lammy and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in wide-ranging talks, covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

As he began his significant visit, Lammy described the trade deal negotiations as the starting point for ambitions to unlock shared potential and foster growth.

“India is the emerging superpower of the 21st century, the largest country in the world with 1.4 billion people, and one of the fastest-growing economies,” Lammy said.

“Our Free Trade Agreement negotiations are the floor, not the ceiling, of our ambitions to unlock our shared potential and deliver growth, from Bengaluru to Birmingham,” he added.