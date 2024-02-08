PM launches all-out attack on Cong, says Modi 3.0 not far away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress, alleging that the main opposition party is “outdated’’ and “out-of-warranty” and is creating narratives seeking to divide the nation.

While replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address to the joint sitting of the Parliament, PM Modi’s 90-minute speech sought to deliver a knock-out punch to the Congress a few months ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Considered to be his last speech in Parliament before general elections, PM Modi used the occasion to target the Congress, saying there is public anger against the party because of its deeds and pointed to its dwindled strength in Lok Sabha.

“The Congress has been against Dalits, backwards, tribals and had it not been for Babasaheb Ambedkar, they would not have got any reservation,” PM Modi asserted. He said the Congress which never gave complete reservation to OBCs, should not give lessons to BJP on social justice.

Citing a letter written by Jawaharlal Nehru to chief ministers, PM Modi said it clearly states that the first prime minister was against reservation of any kind, especially in jobs, as it adversely affected the functioning of the government. “The Congress which never gave complete reservation to OBCs, which never gave reservation to the poor of the general category, which did not consider Baba Saheb worthy of Bharat Ratna, kept giving Bharat Ratna only to its family. They are now preaching to us,” he said.

PM Modi accused the Congress of giving up “large chunks of the country’s land to an enemy nation’’ and the party was now “giving sermons to us on internal security.”

“The Congress which had openly strangled democracy in its greed for power, the Congress which had dismissed democratically elected governments dozens of times overnight, the Congress which had even tried to lock newspapers, now that Congress has started creating the narrative of breaking it,” he alleged

He lamented that “now statements are being made to break the country into north and south”.

PM Modi said his first two terms have gone in removing and grappling with the problems that gripped the nation due to the long rule of the Congress, which he alleged knew of the “disease” but did nothing to resolve it.

“Viksit Bharat is not a wordplay, but it is our commitment,” he said while outlining an ambitious roadmap for the next five years.

“The country will not listen to those whose warranty has expired. The one who has shown the power of guarantee will be trusted by the nation,” Modi said.

PM Modi again expressed confidence in winning a third consecutive term and outlined his vision for the next five years, saying the Modi 3.0 government will put all its might in making India a developed nation.

“The third term of our government is not far away. Some people call it Modi 3.0. Modi 3.0 will put its all might to strengthen the foundation of ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he said.

Elaborating on his vision for the next five years, Modi said all flagship programmes like PM Kisan, PM Awas Yojna, free ration, Ayushman Bharat, and cheaper medicines (Jan Aushadhi Kendra), will continue.

The prime minister said the medical treatment will become more accessible and cheaper. He promised to cover the entire nation with piped gas network, provide tap water in poor households, and no power bill through the use of solar power.

PM Modi said India will see more startups, one lakh unicorns, a record number of patents, the best universities, greater participation in international sports, transformation in public transportation, and bullet trains.

In Modi 3.0, the prime minister said, India will be extensively using AI, nano-fertilizers, green technologies, natural farming and super food. He said India will make remarkable progress in the semiconductors sector, electronic goods, and green hydrogen.

In an apparent swipe at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi called him “Yuvraj” and said the Congress is trying to make him a “Start-Up” but he is a “non-starter” who is neither being lifted nor is being launched. The Congress does not have the guarantee of its own leader and policy but is questioning Modi’s guarantee, he said.

In an obvious reference to Karnataka government’s protest, he said the country is one and not separate parts. “But there is an attempt to break this. ‘Hamara tax hamara money’, (Our tax, our money) what is this language being spoken?

“This nation is not just a piece of land for us. It is like the human body,” he said, noting that if one body part does not work, the entire body is handicapped, and if any part of the country is left without development, the country cannot become developed.

“If there is pain somewhere, the hand doesn’t say that the thorn is in the foot and it doesn’t concern me.” If there is pain anywhere in this country, it should be felt by everyone, Modi said.

He said the Congress-led UPA’s 10-year rule at the Centre during former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure was marked by “policy paralysis” while India’s economy was in a ‘Fragile Five’.

Modi said President Droupadi Murmu, in her address in Parliament, talked about solving the problems of the four largest sections of society — the poor, farmers, the youth and women.

The prime minister said the Congress was aware of the problems facing the country but did nothing to resolve them. “We have come out of a difficult time and have brought the country out of its problems,” the PM said.

Modi said the Congress was inspired by the British and that is why it continued with the symbols of slavery for decades. “The Congress gave such narratives that those following Indian traditions were looked down upon,” he said.

Noting that a “challenge” to Congress has come from West Bengal that it will not be able to cross 40 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections, he said, “I pray you can save 40. We have been listening to your every word with great patience and humility. But even today you have come prepared not to listen.”

“But you cannot suppress my voice. The people of the country have given strength to this voice,” PM Modi said.

