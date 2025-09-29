PM lauds RSS, pushes for ‘swadeshi’, seeks UNESCO recognition of Chhath Puja

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 126th Mann Ki Baat broadcast on Sunday, lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its century-long contribution to nation-building, announced the government’s push to secure UNESCO recognition for Chhath Mahaparva, and urged citizens to embrace swadeshi products during the festive season.

Speaking just days before the RSS celebrates its 100th anniversary on Vijayadashmi, Modi described the organisation as an embodiment of discipline, sacrifice, and service. A former pracharak himself, he recalled its founding by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925 with the objective of freeing the country from “intellectual slavery”. He said the Sangh’s journey over the last hundred years had been “remarkable, unprecedented and inspiring.” Paying tribute to Hedgewar’s successor, M S Golwalkar, he quoted his words, “This is not mine; this belongs to the nation,” and said this philosophy had guided millions of volunteers towards selfless service. “This statement by Guruji Golwalkar has shown millions of volunteers the path of sacrifice and service. This spirit of sacrifice, service, and the discipline it teaches is the true strength of the Sangh. Today, the RSS has been relentlessly and tirelessly engaged in national service for over a hundred years,” he said. Modi added that swayamsevaks were often the first to arrive with help whenever natural disasters struck, with “nation first” remaining the core of their work.

The prime minister used his address to highlight cultural traditions as well, announcing that the government is striving to get Chhath Mahaparva included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List. “Chhath Puja is a sacred festival that comes after Diwali. This grand festival dedicated to the Sun God is very special. In this, we offer arghya to the setting sun also and worship it. Chhath is not only celebrated in different parts of the country, but its splendour is seen all over the world. Now, it is turning into a global festival,” he said. He noted that Kolkata’s Durga Puja had earlier earned UNESCO recognition and expressed hope that similar acknowledgement for Chhath would allow people everywhere to experience its grandeur and divinity.

With Gandhi Jayanti approaching, Modi also reiterated his call for swadeshi, urging people to buy khadi and locally made products. “Make ‘vocal for local’ your shopping mantra. Resolve that for all times, you will buy only what is produced in the country. You will take home only what is made by the people of the country,” he said. Such choices, he added, would bring hope to families, honour the labour of artisans, and support the dreams of young entrepreneurs. He pointed out that while khadi had lost its popularity after Independence, sales had risen steadily in the last 11 years, reflecting a strong revival. “I urge you to buy khadi products on October 2. Say with pride, this is swadeshi,” he remarked. During the programme, Modi interacted with Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa of the Indian Navy, who had participated in the Navika Sagar Parikrama, an all-women sailing expedition that circumnavigated the globe. He praised their courage and determination, noting that women in India are making rapid strides across different fields and setting new benchmarks.

The broadcast also carried tributes to national icons. Modi remembered Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, calling him “an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth of the country.” He paid homage to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, recalling how her patriotic songs touched countless lives, with her rendition of “Jyoti Kalash Chhalke” played during the address. He also spoke of Maharishi Valmiki ahead of his birth anniversary on October 7, highlighting the temples dedicated to Nishadraj and Valmiki built alongside the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Modi said Valmiki’s Ramayan reflected the ideals of compassion and harmony, with Ram’s story being complete only with Mata Shabari and Nishadraj.

The prime minister also expressed grief over the untimely death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, which led to an outpouring of emotion in the state, and paid respects to noted Kannada author S L Bhyrappa.