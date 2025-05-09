PM holds meeting with secretaries; stresses on ‘fool-proof functioning’ of essential systems

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday with secretaries from multiple ministries to assess national security and review inter-ministerial coordination in the aftermath of ongoing developments linked to ‘Operation Sindoor’.

He directed ministries to ensure the fool-proof functioning of essential systems, maintain high alert, and strengthen inter-ministerial coordination to respond effectively to emerging challenges.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that the meeting focused on several key issues, including safeguarding critical infrastructure, bolstering civil defence measures, and curbing the spread of misinformation.

“The prime minister called for continued alertness, institutional synergy, and clear communication as the nation navigates a sensitive period,” the PMO said. He reiterated the government’s focus on security preparedness and public safety.

Top officials, including the Cabinet Secretary and secretaries from ministries such as Defence, Home, External Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications, were present. The review included a detailed assessment of how ministries are prepared to manage the evolving situation.

The discussions follow missile strikes by Indian armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The strikes, targeting areas including Bahawalpur and Muridke — known strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba — were conducted under ‘Operation Sindoor’. They came two weeks after 26 civilians were killed in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the statement, ministries were advised to coordinate closely with state administrations and local agencies. Each ministry has been tasked with reviewing its operational plans, enhancing emergency response strategies, and ensuring internal communication systems are functioning effectively.

“The Prime Minister reviewed the planning and preparation by ministries to deal with the current situation,” the statement noted.

Officials shared updates on their contingency planning under a ‘whole of government’ approach, outlining steps already taken to reinforce preparedness.

“All ministries have identified their actionables in relation to the conflict and are strengthening processes,” the PMO added.