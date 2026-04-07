PM highlights reform agenda, says work on UCC and poll synchronisation in progress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that key political reforms such as the Uniform Civil Code and the proposal for simultaneous elections remain active priorities, with discussions progressing and “tremendous” headway made so far. Addressing party workers virtually on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 47th Foundation Day, he framed these initiatives as part of a broader agenda aimed at long-term national transformation.



“Our mission is still ongoing. On Uniform Civil Code, ‘One Nation, One Election’ and other issues, serious discussions are taking place in the country,” Modi said, adding that progress had been made on multiple fronts. The proposed “One Nation, One Election” framework seeks to align Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, while the Uniform Civil Code aims to introduce a common set of personal laws governing matters such as marriage and adoption across religions.

Highlighting legislative priorities, the prime minister said the government is committed to implementing the Women’s Reservation Act in the 2029 general elections. The law provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Modi noted that the BJP had first raised the demand for women’s reservation in 1994 in Vadodara and had since worked to increase women’s participation within the party.

Turning to the party’s history, Modi said BJP workers had faced adversity during periods such as the Emergency under Congress rule. He also referred to incidents of political violence in states including West Bengal and Kerala, where he said several party workers had lost their lives. Targeting the Congress, he said such experiences had shaped the BJP’s evolution and strengthened its organisational resolve.

The prime minister listed a series of decisions taken by his government, including the repeal of colonial-era laws, construction of the new Parliament building, the introduction of 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in the general category, the ban on triple talaq, the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also pointed to the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, which ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, calling it the fulfilment of a long-standing commitment.

Modi said the BJP-led government continues to address issues such as corruption, infiltration, demographic changes, and dynastic politics, while also working to remove what he described as remnants of a colonial mindset. He asserted that technological upgrades in border security, development of border villages, and efforts to curb Naxalism were part of a broader national security strategy.

On foreign policy, Modi referred to the ongoing West Asia conflict and reiterated India’s belief in “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” or the world as one family. He said India had moved from maintaining equidistance to building closer ties with multiple countries simultaneously.

Marking 25 years of the National Democratic Alliance, Modi described it as a coalition focused on governance and public welfare, citing its expansion as evidence of inclusivity and its responsiveness to regional aspirations. He contrasted this with what he called dynastic politics and Left governance models, stating that the BJP’s approach was based on stability and service.

In a message posted earlier on social media, Modi extended greetings to party workers and credited their efforts for the BJP’s growth since its founding on April 6, 1980. He said the party remains committed to the vision of a developed India, with governance centred on public welfare and long-term progress.