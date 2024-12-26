PM hails Ambedkar’s vision, lays foundation stone of Ken-Betwa river linking proj in MP

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Babasaheb Ambedkar was the first to think of the importance of India’s water power and sustainable solutions to water crises after Independence.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the foundation stone ceremony of the country’s first National River Linking Project, Ken-Betwa, in Bundelkhand’s Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh.

The ambitious project, with an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crore, aims to provide drinking water to nearly 44 lakh people across ten districts in Madhya Pradesh and 21 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh. In addition to addressing the region’s water needs, officials highlighted its broader impact, including benefits for approximately 7.18 lakh agricultural families spanning 2,000 villages. The project is also set to enhance energy sustainability by generating 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar energy, making it a multifaceted initiative for development and resource optimisation.

The event was organised to mark the 100th birth anniversary of BJP’s ideological stalwart and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had envisioned river linking.

“After Independence, the credit for foresight regarding India’s water power, water resources, and water management goes to our great leader, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar,” PM Modi said.

Attacking Congress, PM Modi said that they (Congress) never thought of a sustainable solution to the water crisis and the importance of river water for India.

“The Congress party never gave Dr. Ambedkar, who first understood it, the credit he deserved for his contributions to water conservation and the construction of large dams. The party never let anyone know about his efforts,” the PM said. “Congress has never been serious about these issues.

“That is because the truth has been suppressed, hidden, and overshadowed in an obsession to give credit to just one individual, forgetting the true servant of the nation,” he added.

The PM also said that the major river valley projects in India were based on Ambedkar’s vision, and the establishment of the Central Water Commission was also the result of his efforts.

The BJP government, under the leadership of Mohan Yadav, has completed one year in office. During this period, development has gained new momentum in Madhya Pradesh, the PM extended his congratulations to the people of the state and party workers, said PM Modi, congratulating the state’s people and party workers on the milestone.

“The 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Vajpayee ji is being celebrated as a festival of good governance, and our inspiration for excellent service. His contributions to India’s development will remain forever in our memory,” Modi said.

Good Governance Day is not just a symbolic event but reflects the BJP’s core principles of transparency, efficiency, and people-centric policies, he also said. The people’s trust in the BJP is evident with the party’s third consecutive term at the Centre and continued success in Madhya Pradesh, the PM further added.

The BJP is committed to realising the dreams of our freedom fighters, striving for a prosperous, developed India through impactful and dedicated governance, he also said.

“Earlier, under Congress governments, promises were made, but the benefits never reached the people. Our approach of 100% saturation ensures that all beneficiaries receive the intended benefits of government schemes,” he further said. “Under Atal Ji’s government, serious efforts began to address water challenges. Today, under our government, the Ken-Betwa Link Project is turning into a reality, opening new doors of prosperity for Bundelkhand.”

PM Modi revealed that, according to an American newspaper’s report, Madhya Pradesh has been included among the world’s top 10 tourist destinations.

“Water security is one of the biggest challenges of the 21st century. Only nations addressing water challenges will progress in this century,” Modi emphasised.

At the event, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa project, including the Daudhan irrigation project, and inaugurated the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project. He also performed bhumi pujan for the construction of 1,153 Atal Gram Sewa Sadans.

The PM also released a commemorative stamp and a coin in the memory of late PM Vajpayee on his birth centenary.