PM files nomination in Varanasi, top NDA leaders join in show of strength

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming for an unprecedented third term in Varanasi, formally entered the electoral fray on Tuesday amidst a fervent show of support from NDA allies and enthusiastic crowds. Modi’s nomination, steeped in religious rituals and celestial alignments, marks the beginning of what promises to be a closely-watched electoral battle.



Initiating his journey with prayers at the city’s Kaal Bhairav temple and an aarti on the banks of the Ganga at the Dashashwamedh ghat, Modi sought divine blessings before proceeding to file his nomination papers at the election office in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The timing for his nomination filing was chosen by renowned astrologer Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid. Dravid, celebrated for his role in determining propitious timings for events like the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram temple, endorsed May 14 as the ideal date for Modi’s nomination.

Following Dravid’s guidance, Modi submitted his papers at 12 pm, accompanied by key figures from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president J P Nadda, alongside chief ministers from a dozen states. The atmosphere reverberated with chants of “Har Har, Modi!” as saffron-clad supporters lined the streets, showering rose petals on the Prime Minister’s convoy.

The proposers of Modi’s candidacy from the Kashi Lok Sabha seat included Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, Baijnath Patel, Lalchand Kushwaha, and Sanjay Sonkar from the Dalit community. Each nominee symbolised various facets of local support, with Dravid’s role in determining auspicious timings resonating with the spiritual ethos of Varanasi.

All four, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, were present at the collector’s office when Modi submitted his papers.

Varanasi, steeped in religious significance and nestled along the sacred Ganges, serves as a poignant backdrop for Modi’s electoral campaign. The city’s spiritual aura adds depth to the electoral narrative, with Modi’s symbolic connection to the city evident in the electrifying roadshow preceding his nomination.

Immediately after filing his papers, the prime minister headed for the Rudraksha Convention Centre to address local party leaders and workers.

After filing his nomination, Modi posted on ‘X’, “Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come.”

“I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come,” he added.

In a separate post in Hindi, the prime minister said, “Heartfelt gratitude to my family members in Kashi... The love and blessings I have received from all of you in the last 10 years have inspired me to work with full determination. With your support and participation, I will continue to work with new energy for the all-round development of this place and the welfare of the people in my third term as well. ‘Jai Baba Vishwanath’!”

According to details in his election affidavit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi possesses assets totalling just over Rs 3 crore, primarily held in bank fixed deposits.

According to the affidavit available on the Election Commission website, Modi’s movable assets amount to Rs 3,02,06,889, with the bulk of this sum, over Rs 2.85 crore, in fixed deposits with the State Bank of India.

Other assets listed include four gold rings weighing 45 grams valued at Rs 2.67 lakh, Rs 52,920 in cash, National Savings Certificates worth Rs 9.12 lakh, and an income tax deduction of Rs 3.33 lakh for the past financial year.

The affidavit indicates “Nil” under “immovable assets,” which typically includes land and houses.

Modi’s spouse, Jashodaben, is mentioned in the affidavit, but it notes that the assets held by her are “Not known.” The couple lives separately.

The document confirms that no criminal cases are pending against Modi and that he has not been convicted of any crime. Additionally, he has no liabilities to the government.

The prime minister is listed as a resident of Ahmedabad, with his profession described as public life and political activity.

Modi completed his SSC in 1967, obtained a BA degree from Delhi University in 1978, and an MA from Gujarat University in 1983.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Modi declared assets worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, fixed deposits of Rs 1.27 crore, and Rs 38,750 in cash.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he disclosed total assets of Rs 1.65 crore.

The affidavit also notes that the PM has a website and is active on social media platforms including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, and WhatsApp.