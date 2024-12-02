PM expresses concern over threats emanating from digital frauds, cybercrimes, AI tech

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the rising threats posed by digital frauds, cybercrimes, and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly deepfakes, which he warned could disrupt societal and familial bonds. Speaking at the concluding session of the 59th All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police, the prime minister urged the police leadership to transform these challenges into opportunities by leveraging India’s technological prowess.

Modi called for harnessing the power of “India’s double AI – Artificial Intelligence and Aspirational India” to counter these threats effectively. Emphasizing the significance of technology in modern policing, he suggested using tech-driven solutions to reduce the workload of police constables and called for making police stations the focal point for resource allocation.

The conference, held in Bhubaneswar, delved into diverse security issues, including counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, cybercrime, immigration, economic security, coastal and border security, and narco-trafficking. Particular attention was given to emerging concerns along the borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar, urban policing strategies, and countering malicious narratives.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction with the counter-strategies proposed during the deliberations, noting their comprehensive coverage of national and international security dimensions.

Revisiting his 2014 initiative of SMART policing, Modi expanded its scope, calling for police forces to become Strategic, Meticulous, Adaptable, Reliable, and Transparent. The original SMART framework aimed at making the police Strict and Sensitive, Modern and Mobile, Alert and Accountable, Reliable and Responsive, Tech-savvy and Trained.

Modi also appreciated the advancements in urban policing and advocated implementing these innovations in 100 cities across the country.

Underlining the success of hackathons in addressing critical issues, the prime minister proposed organizing a ‘National

Police Hackathon’ to foster innovative solutions to pressing challenges. He also emphasized strengthening port security and devising actionable plans for future preparedness.

Recalling the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, Modi urged the police establishment to honor Patel’s vision by setting and achieving milestones to enhance professionalism, improve public perception, and bolster capabilities ahead of Patel’s 150th birth anniversary.

As part of his roadmap for the police force, Modi stressed the need to align with the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), urging modernization efforts that meet evolving challenges. He suggested a comprehensive review of newly enacted criminal laws and the adoption of best practices in policing.

The conference saw the physical participation of 250 senior officers, including directors general and inspectors general of police, and over 750 virtual attendees. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present.

Since 2014, the conference format has undergone a transformation, moving beyond a Delhi-centric focus to venues across the country, fostering greater camaraderie among officers.

The sessions have incorporated robust follow-ups on past recommendations, leading to actionable policy changes and enhanced policing standards.