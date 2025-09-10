PM, Defence Minister to address Commanders’ Conference in Kolkata

New Delhi: The highest forum for military strategic planning, the Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC), will be held at the Eastern Command headquarters, Fort William, in Kolkata from September 15.

The three-day top-level conference will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Sources said that officers who took part in the recent anti-terror Operation Sindoor will also be present along with the chiefs of all three services and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is also likely to be in attendance.

According to the state government sources, PM Modi will stay at Governor House in Kolkata on the inaugural day. Although the choice of Fort William as the venue has not officially been explained, political sources indicate that the move could have been prompted by the forthcoming Assembly elections in the neighbouring state of Bihar. The state government officials said that the prime minister will be residing at the governor’s house on the evening of September 15.

The CCC 2025, being organised by the Armed Forces, will be centred around the theme “Year of Reforms – Transforming for the Future”. Defence Secretary and secretaries from other ministries, along with officers from the three services and the Integrated Defence Staff will also participate.

A recent ministerial communique says that the conference will highlight reforms, transformation, change, and operational readiness. These areas express the Armed Forces’ focus on institutional reform, increased integration, and technological upgradation, while securing strong multi-domain operational capability, it adds. The deliberations are expected to further develop the capabilities of the Armed Forces, making them nimble and forceful in an increasingly challenging geo-strategic situation. In line with the convention of participatory inclusion, the conference will include joint sessions with officers and staff at different ranks so that ground realities are able to feed back into strategic considerations. As the highest forum for military strategic thinking and planning, the CCC offers a venue for the nation’s highest civil and military leadership to share perspectives on conceptual and strategic issues.