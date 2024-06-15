PM: Countries of Global South bearing brunt of global uncertainties, tensions

New Delhi/Apulia/Rome: Addressing the Outreach session of the G7 Summit in Italy’s picturesque Apulia region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a call to end the monopoly in technology, stressing the need for a creative approach to lay the foundation for an inclusive society.



In his speech, PM Modi highlighted the disproportionate impact of global uncertainties and tensions on the countries of the Global South. “The countries of the Global South are bearing the brunt of uncertainties and tensions around the world. India has considered it its responsibility to put the priorities and concerns of countries of the Global South on the world stage,” he stated.

Modi underscored India’s strong commitment to Africa, pointing to the significant milestone achieved under India’s G-20 presidency. “In these efforts, we have given high priority to Africa. We are proud that the G-20, under the chairmanship of India, made the African Union a permanent member,” he announced.

He further elaborated on India’s contributions to Africa’s development. “India has been contributing to the economic and social development, stability, and security of all the countries of Africa, and will continue to do so in the future,” Modi said, reaffirming India’s long-term dedication to the continent’s progress.

The prime minister spoke extensively on the importance of dismantling monopolies in technology, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

“We must make technology creative, not destructive. Only then will we be able to lay the foundation of an inclusive society. India is striving for a better future through this human-centric approach,” he emphasized.

Modi highlighted India’s proactive stance in the field of AI, noting that India is among the first few countries to formulate a national strategy on artificial intelligence. “Based on this strategy, we have launched the AI Mission this year. Its basic mantra is ‘AI for All’. As a founding member and lead chair of the global partnership for AI, we are promoting cooperation among all countries,” he shared.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of international governance in AI, a theme India championed at last year’s G-20 summit. “In the future too, we will continue to work together with all countries to make AI transparent, fair, secure, accessible, and responsible,” he asserted.

PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to sustainable energy, grounded in the principles of availability, accessibility, affordability, and acceptability. “We are making every possible effort to fulfill our commitment to achieve the target of Net Zero by 2070. Together we should make efforts to make the coming time a green era,” he urged.

In a series of high-profile diplomatic engagements, Modi met with several world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Pope Francis, US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the G7 Summit in Italy on Friday.

The G7 Summit, a gathering of the world’s most advanced economies, provided a crucial platform for PM Modi to discuss a range of global issues, from geopolitical tensions and economic cooperation to climate change and humanitarian efforts.

The summit is being held at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy’s Apulia region. India has been invited to the G7 Summit as an Outreach country. The G7 comprises the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan.

PM Modi’s discussion with President Zelensky was particularly significant given the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The leaders discussed the current situation on the ground, with Modi reiterating India’s support for a peaceful resolution and respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Modi also highlighted India’s humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy.

In his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between India and France. The leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in defence, space, and technology. They also addressed global challenges such as climate change and terrorism, reaffirming their commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and PM Modi reviewed the progress of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, which is in its final stages. They explored avenues for deeper collaboration in sectors such as health, education, and renewable energy. The leaders also discussed the importance of fostering cultural ties and people-to-people connections between the two countries.

PM Modi said in a post on X: “It was a delight to meeting PM Rishi Suak in Italy. I reiterated my commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of the NDA Government. There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade. We also talked about further cementing ties in the defence sector.’’

PM Modi will also participate in a summit session on ‘Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean.’

In a rare and significant audience, PM Modi met with Pope Francis at the Vatican. The discussion underscored the importance of promoting peace, tolerance, and interfaith dialogue in a world often divided by conflict and misunderstanding. Modi appreciated the Pope’s efforts in advocating for the marginalized and emphasized the role of spiritual leaders in fostering global harmony.

Modi on Friday invited Pope Francis to visit India and said he admired the pontiff’s commitment to serving the people.

“Met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the @G7 Summit. I admire his commitment to serve people and make our planet better. Also invited him to visit India,” Modi said in a post on X.

The host of the summit, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, welcomed PM Modi for a bilateral meeting focused on enhancing India-Italy relations. They discussed expanding economic ties, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, technology, and clean energy. Meloni praised India’s role in global affairs and its efforts towards sustainable development.

G7 Agenda and Global Impact.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and USA will keep working together to further global good,” Modi said in a post on X along with some photographs of their interaction.

Modi also met Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau at the G7 Summit.

This was their first face-to-face meeting after Trudeau claimed that the Indian government agents were involved in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada last year. Canada has arrested four Indian nationals in connection with the case.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau’s allegations. India has dismissed Trudeau’s charges as “absurd” and “motivated.”

“Pleased to meet @UN Secretary General, Mr. @antonioguterres in Italy,” Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi had a “good meeting” with UN chief Guterres, his office said.

Modi also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazil President Lula da Silva and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The interactions in Italy continue...Delightful conversation with President @LulaOficial, President @RTErdogan and His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed,” Modi posted along on X with a photo with them.

PM Modi had a “wonderful conversation” with the three leaders, the PMO said.

He also met Jordan’s King Abdullah II on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. “India values the strong ties with Jordan,” he said. with agency inputs