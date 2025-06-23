PM chairs annual general meeting of PMML Society

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a key meeting of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) Society, which was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, people familiar with the matter said.

The 47th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Society took place at the Teen Murti Bhawan, they said.

The government reconstituted the PMML Society early this year, with former Union Minister Smriti Irani and noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur finding a place in it.

The PM helms the key decision-making body of the PMML as its president and the defence minister as vice-president.

Besides Singh, Irani and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present at the meeting.

According to the culture ministry's January 13 order, former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Nripendra Mishra has got another five-year term as the organisation's chairperson.

There are many new entrants in the prestigious institution's society, including Irani, Kapur, former NITI Aayog Vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, retired Army officer Syed Ata Hasnain and Sanskar Bharati's Vasudev Kamath.

PMML is housed in Teen Murti Bhawan, which also hosts the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

Former Air India CMD and ex-chairman of the Railway Board Ashwani Lohani was recently appointed as the director of the PMML.