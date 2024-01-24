PM calls on women, youths to lead charge against nepotism, corruption

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted that nepotism, dynasticism, and corruption in politics have hindered India’s post-independence development. Speaking at an event commemorating the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Modi called on the public, particularly women and the youth, to eradicate these “evils.”



During his address, Modi also referenced the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, stating that the global community witnessed the awakening of cultural consciousness in India.

Modi connected the Republic Day festivities, beginning with Parakram Diwas on Netaji Bose’s birth anniversary, to the broader celebration of democracy.

“Netaji had said that if we want to make India great, the foundation of political democracy and democratic society should be strong. But unfortunately, after independence, his idea came under severe attack,” the prime minister said.

Modi said Netaji understood very well the challenges facing the country and warned everyone about them.

“After independence, evils like nepotism and dynasticism started dominating India’s democracy. This has also been a major reason why India could not develop at the pace it should have,” Modi said.

He said India’s youth and women power can free the country’s politics from the evils of nepotism and corruption.

“We will have to show courage to end these evils through politics and defeat them,” the prime minister said.

He said a large section of the society was deprived of opportunities and basic necessities meant for their upliftment.

Modi said the clout of a handful of families on political, economic and development policies led to women and youth of the country suffering huge losses.

He recalled the difficulties faced by the women and youth of the time and emphasized the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ which was implemented by his government after 2014.

The birth anniversary of Netaji Bose is celebrated as Parakram Diwas.

Modi also launched ‘Bharat Parv’, which will be held till January 31, to showcase the country’s rich diversity with Republic Day tableaux and cultural exhibits featuring efforts of 26 ministries and departments, highlighting citizen-centric initiatives, vocal for local, diverse tourist attractions, among others.

It will take place at the Ramlila Maidan and the Madhav Das Park in front of the Red Fort.

The programme this year will be a multifaceted celebration seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions.

The visitors will get an opportunity to engage with an immersive experience through exhibitions of archives, showcasing rare photographs and documents that chronicle the remarkable journey of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj.

Modi said it was Netaji Bose who presented the identity of India as the ‘Mother of Democracy’ to the world.

Modi said he had stated at the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony that this was the time to devote oneself to the Rashtra Kaaj from Ram Kaaj- from Ram’s work to Nation’s work.

“Our aim is to make India a developed nation by the year 2047. Our goal is to make India economically prosperous, culturally strong and strategically capable.

“For this, it is important that we become the third-largest economic power in the world within the coming five years. And this goal is not far from our reach,” Modi said.with agency inputs