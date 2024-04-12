PM calls for unified action as India braces for heat waves during polls

New Delhi: In anticipation of the upcoming summer’s extreme weather, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on Thursday to assess the nation’s readiness to face potential heat waves. He called for all arms of government at central, state and district levels to work in synergy.



During the meeting, Modi received updates on the expected rise in temperatures, which are predicted to surpass the usual maximums across India, particularly in the central and western peninsular regions, between April and June.

The meeting also covered the health sector’s state of preparedness, focusing on the stockpiling of crucial supplies such as medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, oral rehydration solutions, and potable water.

Modi called for the prompt distribution of vital information and educational content to raise public awareness. He underscored the importance of making this material available in various regional languages and disseminating it through diverse channels, including TV, radio, and social media.

With the General Elections set to occur during an unusually hot summer in 2024, the Prime Minister requested that advisories from the Health Ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority be translated and broadly circulated in regional dialects.

He reiterated the ‘whole of government’ approach, urging all government sectors at every level, along with different ministries, to collaborate effectively.

Modi also highlighted the necessity of raising public awareness and ensuring hospitals are well-prepared, with a particular focus on the swift identification and extinguishing of forest fires.

Key officials, including the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, the home secretary, representatives from the Indian Meteorological Department, and the National Disaster Management Authority, were present at the meeting.

As India gears up for the extensive seven-phase general elections beginning April 19, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned of severe heat conditions during the April to June timeframe, with the central and western peninsular areas likely to be the hardest hit.