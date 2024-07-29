PM calls for Centre-state coordination to achieve the goal of developed India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts between central and state governments to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) during the second day of the ‘mukhyamantri parishad’ in New Delhi. The two-day meeting brought together 13 chief ministers and 15 deputy chief ministers from BJP-ruled states.



Addressing the gathering, Modi highlighted that the concept of ‘Viksit Bharat’ encompasses both preserving heritage and fostering development. He elaborated on his government’s ambitious target of transforming India into a $5 trillion economy and underscored the significance of public participation in welfare initiatives.

Senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who oversees the party’s ‘good governance’ efforts, revealed that the Prime Minister advocated for leveraging social media to maximise the reach of government schemes targeting various demographics.

The meeting, which focuses primarily on governance issues, saw participation from key BJP figures including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, as well as party president J P Nadda. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan discussed the New Education Policy and the crucial role states play in its implementation.

During the conference, various states presented their flagship schemes, showcasing successful governance models. Modi has consistently urged BJP-led states to set examples of good governance and ensure comprehensive coverage of welfare programs.

The Prime Minister took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, stating, “Our Party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfil the aspirations of the people.”

This ‘mukhyamantri parishad’ follows a similar meeting held in February, reinforcing the BJP’s commitment to effective governance and development across its ruled states.