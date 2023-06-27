PM bats for Uniform Civil Code, blasts Opposition over graft, mocks their unity meet

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pushed for implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country and said Muslims are being instigated over the sensitive issue as he attacked Opposition parties over corruption, terming their Patna conclave as a mere "photo-op".



Even the Supreme Court has advocated for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), but those practising vote bank politics are opposing it, said Modi and asked how the country can have two systems, touching upon an issue closely identified with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with less than a year left for the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a gathering of party workers here, the PM launched a stinging attack on Opposition parties, contending they can only "guarantee" corruption, and accused them of being involved in scams worth "at least Rs 20 lakh crore".

He targeted anti-BJP parties over their mega unity conclave in Patna on June 23 and termed the huddle of over a dozen outfits as a "photo-op".

Modi asserted his party BJP has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics.

He said the Opposition is using the issue of UCC, which relates to a common law pertaining to marriage, divorce, inheritance, maintenance and succession of property for all citizens, to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

"You tell me, in a home, how can there be one law for one member and another law for another member? Will that home be able to function? Then how will the country be able to function with such a dual system? We have to remember that even in the Constitution, there is a mention of equal rights for all," he said.

"These people (opposition) level allegations against us but the reality is that they chant Musalman, Musalman. Had they really been (working) in the interests of Muslims, then Muslim families would not have been lagging in education and jobs," he said.

The policy of appeasement practised by some is "disastrous" for the country, Modi said.

He was interacting with BJP workers at a function organised under the party's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' campaign in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, where the Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

Modi said that Pasmanda Muslims are not even treated as equal because of vote bank politics.

'Pasmanda' is a term used for backward classes among Muslims.

Modi said those who do vote bank politics have ruined Pasmanda Muslims. "They have not got any benefit. They do not get equal rights. They are considered untouchables," he said.

Modi said in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, South India, especially in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, and a number of other states, many castes were left behind from development because of the policy of appeasement.

He said those supporting triple talaq were doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters.

Triple talaq was abolished in Egypt 80-90 years ago. If it is necessary, then why has it been abolished in Pakistan, Qatar and other Muslim-dominated nations, the prime minister said.

"Triple talaq doesn't just do injustice to daughters...entire families get ruined. If triple talaq is an essential part of Islam, then why was it banned in countries like Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia?" Modi asked.

Modi said the BJP follows the path of "santushtikaran" (satisfaction), instead of "tushtikaran" (appeasement).

"The BJP has decided it won't adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank" and instead work with the moto of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas", he said.

"If you want the welfare of your sons, daughters and grandchildren, then vote for the BJP and not any family-oriented parties," he said, virtually launching the saffron party's election campaign.

Exuding confidence about retaining power after the Lok Sabha polls, Modi said, "People have made up their mind to bring the BJP to power again in 2024."

He said these days a new word is gaining currency and that is "guarantee".

"It is a big responsibility of BJP workers to tell the people that the Opposition is a "guarantee of scams," he said.

The PM said he is giving the "guarantee" that his government will take action against those involved in "scams" and corruption.

"Nowadays a new word is being made very popular - guarantee. All these Opposition parties are a guarantee of corruption, they are a guarantee of scams worth lakhs of crores," he maintained.

Amid efforts by the Opposition parties to come together to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, Modi said, "We should not have a feeling of anger, but compassion towards those who are uniting against the BJP."

Referring to the Opposition's unity huddle in Patna, the prime minister said, "If you see the history of parties which participated in the meeting, all those seen in that photo are the guarantee of Rs 20 lakh crore worth of scams. The scams of the Congress alone are worth lakhs of crores," Modi said, linking the grand old party to coal, 2G, commonwealth and other scams.

While mentioning several other "scams", the PM also named the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the DMK, the TMC and the NCP.

He lashed out at family-run parties.

"If you want development of the Gandhi family, then vote for the Congress. If want to do welfare for Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, then vote for the Samajwadi Party (SP). If you want the welfare of Lalu 's Lalu Prasad Yadav) sons and daughter, then vote for the RJD.

"If you want the welfare of Sharada Pawar's daughter, then vote for the NCP. If you want the welfare of the Abdullah family, then vote for the National Conference. If you want welfare of Karunanidhi family, then vote for DMK. If you want the welfare of K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter, then vote for BRS. But if people want the welfare of your sons and daughters and grandchildren, then vote for BJP," Modi said.

Opposition parties which were once bitterly opposed to each other have now come together, he said.

"Those whom earlier people used to call their enemies and abuse, today they prostrate in front of them. Their uneasiness and panic show the people of the country have made up their mind to bring back the BJP in the 2024 elections," he said.

The PM said development of villages was a must for India to become a developed country by 2047.

"We don't sit in air-conditioned offices and issue diktats, we brave harsh weather to be with people," Modi said.

He asked party workers to take the benefits of government welfare schemes to people.