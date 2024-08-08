PM asks IOA chief to take action, govt lodge protest with UWW

New Delhi: In a statement to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the shocking disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics. The incident, which has sent ripples through the Indian sports community, occurred when Phogat was found to be 100 grams overweight for her 50 kg category competition.



Mandaviya explained that according to United World Wrestling (UWW) rules, athletes failing to meet weight requirements are disqualified and placed last without rank. The minister detailed that on the day of the weigh-in, Phogat’s weight was recorded at 50.1 kg, just over the limit for her category.

In response to this development, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has lodged a “strong protest” with the UWW. Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed IOA chief P T Usha, currently in Paris, to take “appropriate action” regarding the matter. The Prime Minister described Phogat as a “champion among champions” and exuded confidence that she would come back stronger.

“Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian,” Modi posted on X.

“Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on,” he said.

“Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” Modi said.

Mandaviya emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting Phogat’s Olympic journey. He outlined the extensive assistance provided, including the appointment of personal staff and experts. Notable among these are Hungarian coach Voler Akos and physiotherapist Ashwini Patil, who have been constant presences in Phogat’s training regime.

Mandaviya provided a detailed breakdown of the financial support extended to Phogat. For the Paris Olympic cycle, a total of Rs 70,45,775 was allocated. This included funding for participation in various international competitions and training camps in

Spain, Hungary, and France. The minister also noted that an additional Rs 1,13,98,224 was provided for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic cycle.

The government’s support encompassed a wide range of expenses, including travel for competitions, training camps, and the engagement of specialised coaching and support staff. Mandaviya highlighted the involvement of strength and conditioning experts, sparring partners, and other professionals in Phogat’s preparation.

Despite the government’s comprehensive statement, opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, and Samajwadi Party, expressed dissatisfaction with the minister’s reply and staged a walkout from the House. Some opposition leaders criticised Mandaviya for focusing on the financial details of Phogat’s support rather than addressing the core issue of her disqualification.