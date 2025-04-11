PM advocates looking at ancient Advaita philosophy to resolve modern-day conflicts

Ashoknagar (MP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said global challenges of war, conflict, and erosion of human values were rooted in the mindset of division -- of "self and other"-- and maintained Indian philosophy of Advaita can help provide solutions to these issues.

Speaking at an event in Anandpur Dham, a centre in Isagarh tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district set up for spiritual and philanthropic purposes, he noted the thought that all humans are the same can show the light to the world and end all conflicts.

"India is a land of sages, scholars, and saints, who have always guided society during challenging times", he said, highlighting that the life of Pujya Swami Advait Anand Ji Maharaj, a revered spiritual figures, reflects this tradition.

He recalled the era when sages like Adi Shankaracharya expounded the profound knowledge of Advaita philosophy or "non-duality.

This school of thought in Hinduism teaches non-duality, or the absence of separation between subject and object. It is based on the concept that everything in the world is manifestations of one supreme being, and everything in the universe is part of one supreme being.

The PM noted that during the colonial period, Indian society began to lose touch with wisdom. However, it was during these times that sages emerged to awaken the nation's soul through the principles of Advaita.

The PM maintained Pujya Advait Anand Ji Maharaj made the essence of Advaita accessible to the common people, ensuring its reach the masses.

Addressing the pressing global concerns of war, conflict, and the erosion of human values amidst material progress, Modi identified the root cause of these challenges as the mindset of division -- of "self and other" -- which distances humans from one another.

"The solution to these issues lies in the philosophy of Advaita, which envisions no duality," he emphasized, explaining Advaita is the belief in seeing the divine in every living being and, further, perceiving the entire creation as a manifestation of the divine.

The PM quoted saint Paramhans Dayal Maharaj, who he said, simplified this principle as, 'What you are, I am'.

Modi remarked on the profoundness of this thought, which eliminates the divide of "mine and yours," and noted that if universally embraced, it could resolve all conflicts.

He said from time to time sages and saints have been born in India to free the country from evils.

Modi noted the Anandpur Trust operates hospitals treating thousands of patients, organizes free medical camps, runs a modern cowshed for cow welfare, and manages schools for the development of the new generation.

"Anandpur Dham has done remarkable work in environment protection. This spirit of service was also evident in our government's schemes," he added.

He praised Anandpur Dham's significant contribution to humanity through environmental conservation, highlighting the efforts of the ashram's followers in transforming thousands of acres of barren land into greenery, with thousands of trees planted by the ashram now serving altruistic purposes.

Modi said his government was guided by the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (together with all, development for all) and the resolve to uplift the poor and the deprived.

“This spirit of service is both the policy and the commitment of the government”, he stressed.

Every poor and old has been covered under government schemes like Ayushman Bharat (healthcare), Jal Jeevan Mission (providing drinking water to masses), and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (housing), the PM highlighted.

The establishment of record numbers of new AIIMS, IITs, and IIMs is helping even the poorest children realize their dreams, Modi maintained.

Underlining the fact that embracing the resolve of service not only benefits others but also enhances one's personality and broadens perspectives, the Prime Minister noted the spirit of service connects individuals to larger objectives of society, the nation, and humanity.