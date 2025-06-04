PK Mishra reiterates India's commitment to global disaster resilience efforts

New Delhi: Prime Minister's Principal Secretary PK Mishra has reaffirmed India's commitment to global disaster resilience efforts during the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva. He held productive discussions with Norway's Deputy Minister for International Development Stine Renate Stine Renate Haheim, emphasising the importance of international cooperation in disaster risk reduction, a statement said on Wednesday. Mishra also participated in the platform's opening ceremony, highlighting India's proactive approach to disaster preparedness and resilience-building, reinforcing its dedication to strengthening partnerships for a safer and more resilient future.