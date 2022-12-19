"Pitai" Shouldn't Be Used For Jawans: S Jaishankar Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sino-China Clash

Foreign minister S Jaishankar in the Parliament today raised voice against the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for using the word "pitai (beating)" in reference to the clashes between Sino-Indian troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector. The Congress leader, while criticising the Prime Minister on Chinese advances in Arunachal Pradesh, said "hamare jawanon ki pitai ho rahi hai (our troops are being beaten up)".

In response to the Congress MP's comment, Foreign Minister S, Jaishankar said, "We have no problems if there are political differences, even if there is political criticism. I have heard sometimes that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice, I can only bow and respect, but I think we shouldn't directly or indirectly criticise our jawans. Our jawans are standing in Yangtse at 13,000 feet, defending our border, they do not deserve to have the word 'pitai'. The word 'pitai' shouldn't be used for our jawans."

Rahul Gandhi made the above remark in Jaipur during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, The Congress leader accused the government of misrepresenting the threat posed by Chinese troops, he claime that while Beijing was preparing for war PM Modi's administration was "sleeping", the BJP on the other hand fiercely attacked Mr. Gandhi's comment, taking offence with his comment that Chinese soldiers are beating up Indian Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh. BJP leaders demanded that he should be expelled from the party with immediate effect

Rahul Gandhi had also also further attacked Foreign Minister saying his statements showed he needed to expand his knowledge on China, he also added, "China has taken our land. They are beating out soldiers. The threat of China Is clear. And the government is hiding it, ignoring it. China is preparing for an offensive in Ladakh and Arunachal. And the government of India is sleeping,"

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that if Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was not being "controlled" and if the opposition party stood with the country, then Rahul Gandhi should be expelled for his comments, which humiliates the country and breaks the morale of its armed forces.