Pilot to observe day-long fast demanding action against corruption' during BJP rule in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said he will observe a day-long fast here demanding action against alleged corruption in the previous BJP government.



The former deputy chief minister said he and other Congress leaders had raised the issue of corruption by the then BJP government when they were in Opposition and had promised to take action after the grand old party is voted to power.

No action was taken and to press for the demand, I will observe a day-long fast at Shaheed Smarak on April 11, Pilot told reporters at a press conference.

He said he has apprised the district administration about his plans.