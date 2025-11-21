Pilot dies as IAF's Tejas fighter jet crashes during Dubai Air Show

New Delhi/Dubai: A fighter jet Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday killing its pilot, the IAF said.

Visuals of the crash aired on various TV channels showed the jet dropping altitude and then crashing on the ground, before being engulfed in a ball of fire.

As smoke billowed out of the crash site, the sight left the spectators shocked.

In March 2024, a Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) of the IAF had crashed near a residential colony in Jaisalmer while returning from the tri-services military exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran desert in what was the first accident involving the indigenously-built single-engine jet since it began flying in 2001. The pilot had ejected safely.

On Friday, the jet crashed in the afternoon local time while flying a demonstration flight at the prestigious air show.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a brief statement posted on its X handle.

More details related to the deceased pilot and the court of inquiry are awaited.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said the armed forces stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS and all ranks of Indian Armed Forces deeply regret the incident in which an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. We deeply regret the loss of life and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said in a post on X.

According to a post on X by Dubai Media Office, "A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today's flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot. Firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site."

The Dubai Air Show is a biennial event held in the UAE, and has both flying and static displays. The crash of the Tejas has cast a tragic shadow on an otherwise mega spectacle.

The 2025 edition is being hosted from November 17-21, according to its website.

This year, over 1,500 leading exhibitors and more than 1.48 lakh industry professionals from 150 countries are participating in the event, the Indian defence ministry had said on November 18.

Manufactured by state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.

The project to build the Tejas aircraft finally took off in 1984 after years of deliberations and the jet was formally declared fit to fly in 2011.

The Tejas aircraft came under some scrutiny when one of the jets developed a technical snag during a sortie in October 2020.

Tejas aircraft are set to be the mainstay of the IAF.

In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000-crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for the procurement of 83 Tejas MK-1A jets for the IAF.

In November 2023, the ministry had accorded an initial approval to procure an additional batch of 97 Tejas jets for the IAF.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth had recently attended the Dubai Air Show 2025.

He had also witnessed the aerial display by the IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and Tejas during the air show, the defence ministry had said.