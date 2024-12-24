Pilibhit: 3 Khalistan Zindabad Force members killed in police encounter

Pilibhit: In a joint operation, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh police neutralised three militants of the Khalistani Commando Force in Pilibhit’s Puranpur area early Monday. The encounter, which left two policemen injured, also led to the recovery of a cache of weapons, including two AK-47 rifles and two Glock pistols.

The operation took place near the Hardoi Branch Canal under the Puranpur police station limits around 5 am.

Based on intelligence inputs, Punjab police traced the militants, wanted for their involvement in a grenade attack on a police outpost in Gurdaspur on December 19, to Pilibhit.

The militants, all from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, were intercepted while travelling on a motorcycle. When surrounded, they opened fire indiscriminately, using automatic rifles and pistols. The police retaliated, resulting in a prolonged gunfight that ended with the neutralisation of all three.

Residents of nearby villages were startled by the sound of gunfire in the early hours. Police vehicles bore bullet marks, and a motorcycle used by the militants was recovered from the scene. The scale of the operation became evident with visuals showing the recovered weapons and ammunition.

The militants were prime suspects in the grenade attack on the Bakshiwal police outpost in Gurdaspur’s Kalanour area, an act claimed by the Khalistan Zindabad Force on social media. Among the militants, Jaswinder Singh Baghi, alias Mannu Agwan, was identified as the mastermind. Investigations had earlier revealed that the attackers used an auto-rickshaw to approach the outpost, which was later confirmed through forensic analysis.

Senior officials lauded the operation as a critical achievement in counter-terrorism efforts. “These militants posed a significant threat, and their neutralisation ensures greater security in the region,” said a senior officer.

DGP Prashant Kumar emphasised the importance of collaboration between state forces in tackling cross-border terrorism and the resurgence of Khalistani groups. Further investigations are underway to uncover the network and potential accomplices of the militants.