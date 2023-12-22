‘Pickpocket’ jibe at PM: HC directs EC to ‘act’ against Rahul Gandhi within 8 weeks

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to take a decision as expeditiously as possible, preferably within eight weeks, on a notice it has issued to Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “pickpocket” jibe targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the statement made by the Congress leader during a speech delivered last month was “not in good taste”.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, while hearing a public interest litigation seeking action against Gandhi as well as formulation of guidelines to prevent such “malpractice” by political leaders, observed the Election Commission (EC) was examining the matter and has even issued a notice to Gandhi on November 23 seeking his stand and therefore its outcome should be awaited.

“The (EC) notice said action will be taken. (So) let us leave it to them,” said the court.

“Considering that deadline for filing reply is over and no reply (from Gandhi) has been received, the court directs EC to decide the matter as expeditiously as possible, preferably within 8 weeks,” the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna, ordered.

Petitioner Bharat Nagar told the high court that Gandhi made speeches on November 22 at rallies in Rajasthan, levelling “heinous allegations” against individuals holding “highest governmental positions”, including the prime minister and the home minister.

The former Congress president took the “pickpocket” dig at Modi during a poll speech, alleging that the prime minister diverts people’s attention while industrialist Gautam Adani picks their pockets. This is how pickpockets operate, he had alleged.

The petitioner also objected to certain other statements by Gandhi referring to the prime minister as “panauti”.

A Hindi slang, “panauti” loosely refers to someone who brings bad luck.