PIB Fact Check debunks claim that Indian Female Air Force pilot has been captured

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has debunked several misinformation circulating on social media. PIB Fact Check has refuted that Indian Female Air Force pilot has been captured. “Pro-Pakistan social media handles claim that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan. PIBFactCheck. This claim is FAKE,” PIB fact check stated.

In another fact check, PIB refuted a report that Indian soldiers are crying and abandoning their posts as the India-Pakistan war intensifies. In a post on X, PIB Fact Check stated, “In an old video, it is being claimed that Indian soldiers are crying and abandoning their posts as the India-Pakistan war intensifies. This video was posted on Instagram on April 27 and is NOT related to the Indian Army! The video depicts students from a private defense coaching institute celebrating their selection into the Indian Army. The youth in the video reportedly became emotional with joy upon receiving news of their successful recruitment.” Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check also debunked another claim stating Al Jazeera English has claimed that there have been about 10 explosions around Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir. “AJEnglish has claimed that there have been about 10 explosions around Srinagar airport in J&K. PIB FactCheck-This claim is Fake. Rely only on official sources for authentic information. Do not fall for these false claims intended to mislead and cause confusion.”

In another fact check PIB said that Jaipur Airport is Safe. “Claims are circulating that explosions were heard at Jaipur Airport. These claims are FAKE. Here is the clarification from the District Collector & Magistrate, Jaipur,” the fact check said. In yet another propaganda alert social media post falsely claims that an Indian post has been destroyed. PIB stated, “The claim is Fake. This video is old and NOT related to any activity post OperationSindoor. The video was originally uploaded on YouTube on 15 Nov 2020.” PIB fact check said that it is being claimed that there is a temporary closure of services on Delhi-Mumbai airline route. “This claim is FAKE. The Airports Authority of India has extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi & Mumbai Flight Information Regions due to operational reasons,” PIB stated.

A video shared on social media is claiming that India has carried out a drone attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara. PIB Fact Check said that this claim is fake. “This claim is completely fake. Such content is created to spread communal hatred. Please be cautious. Do not forward such videos,” PIB fack check stated.

PIB Fact Check debunked another false claim circulating online. “Social media posts are asserting that a cyber attack by #Pakistan has caused 70% of India’s electricity grid to become dysfunctional. #PIBFactCheck This claim is #FAKE,” PIB stated.