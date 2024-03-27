Phone tapping claims in Telangana escalates into political brawl

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government is investigating allegations that the state’s intelligence agency, the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), illegally tapped phones of political leaders, activists, and ordinary people during the previous government’s rule. Denying any wrongdoing, the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the party in power before, called for a full investigation.

The Congress and the BJP, the current ruling party and the main Opposition party respectively, have also alleged that their phones were tapped, claimed a news report published by Indian Express on Tuesday. They have demanded that the investigation be widened.

Three former senior police officers have been arrested so far, and authorities are looking for two more, including the former head of the SIB. The police are seeking to question some of the arrested officials to get more information about the case.

BRS’s working president and ex-minister, K T Rama Rao, has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to initiate an inquiry.

Rama Rao, addressing party workers, responded to the allegations of unlawful surveillance on Opposition leaders, activists, and critics during the BRS rule. He encouraged the CM to conduct a detailed investigation and take necessary action if any illegality was found. He asserted that no BRS leader could be implicated as they were not involved in any illegal activities.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have called for the investigation to be extended to other districts. Yennam Srinivas Reddy, a Congress MLA from Mahbubnagar, revealed that he recently discovered that Congress leaders in the districts were also under surveillance during the BRS rule. He has requested the Director General of Police to widen the investigation beyond Hyderabad.

The BJP has also entered the fray, with Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy alleging that not only political leaders but also businessmen and ordinary citizens were harassed by these officers under BRS’s directives.

Kishan Reddy recalled an incident from April 2019, ahead of the general elections, where phone tapping led to the Hyderabad police learning about the BJP’s legal withdrawal of a significant amount of cash from the party’s account. He demanded a judicial probe into the matter and sought clarification from the BRS leadership, including K Chandrashekar Rao, about his daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha’s alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

The Panjagutta police station, where the phone tapping case is registered, is seeking police custody of Additional Superintendents of Police N Bhujanga Rao and M Thirupatanna, who were arrested on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police of West Zone, Hyderabad Police, S M Vijay Kumar, stated that the investigation would intensify once they interrogate the two.

Regarding reports of the purchase and import of electronic surveillance equipment from Israel by shell companies for supply to the SIB, the DCP assured that the police would share information when necessary. He added that they intend to question former SIB head T Prabhakar Rao and ex-DCP P Radhakishan Rao, following legal procedures.

Reports suggest that Ravi Paul, a technical consultant with the state intelligence bureau during the BRS government’s rule, is alleged to have assisted in importing and installing phone-tapping equipment near Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s residence to eavesdrop on his conversations.

It is claimed that the equipment was imported from Israel, using a software company as a cover, without obtaining the necessary permissions from the Centre. This setup reportedly allowed for conversations within a 300-metre radius to be overheard.

Ravi Paul is said to have established an office near Reddy’s residence where he installed the device. The police are preparing to interrogate him regarding this matter, reported NDTV on Tuesday.

Lookout notices have been issued for Sharvan Rao, who operates a Telugu TV channel called I News, and Radha Kishan Rao, a city task force police officer.

The surveillance was not limited to Opposition leaders. Prominent businessmen, including real estate brokers and jewellers, as well as celebrities, were also monitored. Reportedly, the tapping of phone conversations even resulted in the divorce of a celebrity couple.

Adding to the BRS’ woes, Chief Minister Reddy has received a complaint from Saran Chowdary, a businessman and BJP leader. He alleges that senior police officers kidnapped him last year and coerced him into transferring a plot of land to a relative of Errabelli Dayakar Rao, a former minister and BRS leader.

Chowdary claimed that on August 21, while en route to his office, he was kidnapped by Radha Kishan Rao and senior police officer ACP Umamaheswara Rao. He alleged that he was unlawfully detained and forced to register his property in the name of Vijay, a close relative of the minister, and was compelled to pay Rs 50 lakh before being released. The businessman stated that he had approached the High Court following the incident, but Uma Maheshwar Rao threatened to lodge false cases against him, forcing him to retract the petition.