Phogat fells giants

Paris: Vinesh Phogat was like fire on the mat. The Indian heroine tore up the form book and her rivals, and will now fight for gold in the 50kg weight category at the Paris 2024 Olympics. On Tuesday, we witnessed the most aggressive Vinesh tear apart her opponents. It began with a superb win against Yui Susaki, the powerful Japanese wrestler. This set the tone for the day and late evening. By sunset, Vinesh crushed tall Cuban Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals. This is a historic string of performances, and Vinesh has shown phenomenal hunger and determination to win an Olympic medal.



How Vinesh has maintained such good shape and energy is a remarkable story. Her pain and problems began at the Rio Olympics in 2016. The Tokyo campaign was also a disaster. But then, fighting with flair and fluency, without being defensive, Vinesh won three bouts on Tuesday. She has secured India’s fourth medal in the Paris Olympics, which is sure to be an emotional moment.

Vinesh Phogat mocked the form book, showing that nothing mattered to her. The 29-year-old, seen as the face of rebellion against the Indian wrestling establishment, demonstrated her unwavering anger and hunger by stunning world champion Yui Susaki in the first round of the 50kg bout.

Vinesh appeared to be struggling as Susaki, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and multiple World Champion, initially took the lead. Then, in a stunning move, Vinesh attacked Susaki and pinned her down to force a 3-2 win. It was against all odds. Susaki was shocked, as was the cheering audience. Susaki requested a review, but it was unsuccessful.

The speed of Vinesh’s victory was astonishing, as she was given little chance against the formidable Asian opponent. But Vinesh has been fighting on multiple fronts. Last year, when she took to the streets in protest against the Wrestling Federation of India, she became a hero to many and a villain to some. That is all in the past. After returning to training, she made the audacious decision to cut weight and compete in the 50 kg category. This was seen as sheer madness. However, she won the Olympic qualifiers and worked tirelessly to maintain her weight, losing a challenging seven kilos. Some of her methods, including low-calorie intake, sauna baths, and reduced water consumption, were extreme and could have had serious health consequences. Vinesh disregarded the risks.

Vinesh proved that weight loss is one aspect, while building stamina and strength is another. She pounced on Susaki to deliver a stunning victory at the Paris Olympics. The ferocity displayed by the two-time Olympian was evident. Despite multiple surgeries, she has bounced back each time. Her coach, strength trainer, and physiotherapist have ensured Vinesh is in peak condition.

If beating Susaki was a highlight, Vinesh was even more skillful and aggressive against Oksana Livach of Ukraine, winning 7-5 in the quarterfinals. For those who watched live, this was a new, fiery Vinesh with an unwavering killer instinct. Knowing this is her last chance for Olympic glory, she isolated herself from the world, avoiding interviews and social media to focus on intense training at her base in Haryana and various international locations.

She has received full support from the Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association. She fought for her own support staff, and the results speak for themselves. At the Rio Olympics in 2016, Vinesh suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and returned to India with a strapped leg. She faced another setback in Tokyo. Before the Asian Games last year, she underwent another surgery. Overcoming these challenges has defined Vinesh and proven many points to wrestling fans. She is truly an inspiration. To fight on the streets and then excel on the mat is extraordinary.