Petition filed in Pak Supreme Court demanding dissolution of Imran Khan's party

A former confidante of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the dissolution of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party citing his alleged role in the unprecedented violence on May 9.

Awn Chaudhry, now part of the newly formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), named Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as well as PTI President Pervaiz Elahi as respondents in the constitutional petition filed on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, as well as the ministries of law and interior among others, are also made respondents in the petition, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Chaudhry contended that the PTI chairman was involved in attacks on state institutions, the judiciary, and the military and civilian installations, and violated not only basic human rights but also the Constitution.

"The acts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), its chairman, office-bearers, their hate speeches attacking the judiciary, defence, burning and looting public assets are unconstitutional," stated the petition.

Mentioning the events of May 9, dubbed as the "Black Day", the petition said that PTI supporters hatched a conspiracy against the state institutions, burning the Corps Commander's house in Lahore, and looting state properties across the country.

The petitioner added that the PTI chief and his party destroyed the fabric of the society by attacking the institutions and making hate speeches against the integrity and dignity of the country and its institutions.

He further contended that the concept of democracy and a parliamentary form of government had been incorporated in the Election Act, but the PTI seriously violated that concept and the act.

"It is imperative that in terms of Article 212 of the Election Act, 2017, Tehreek-e- Insaf (Respondent No.4) should be dissolved as this party has been formed and is operating in a manner which is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan," it added.

The petition also attached a copy of a letter written by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial about 70-year-old Khan's "shocking statements containing serious allegations levelled against senior most officials of the Armed Forces", according to the Express Tribune report.

Imran Khan and his party found themselves in the hot waters since the May 9 violence allegedly unleashed by his supporters following his arrest from the Islamabad High Court premises in a corruption case.

Many PTI members have since left the party following the crackdown launched by the government against those involved in the violence that has left more than 10 persons dead across the country.

More than 10,000 persons have been arrested since the violence.

Chaudhry had left the party months before the May 9 incident after developing differences with cricketer-turned-politician Khan whose confidence he once enjoyed and was seen with him on all important occasions.

Chaudhry was among the few who played a role in solemnising Khan's marriage with his current wife Bushra Bibi.