Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP

The AAP has alleged that its application seeking permission for two poll programmes from the authorities concerned were denied with abusive language in the reply.

Taking strong cognisance of the matter, Brahm Prakash, the sub-divisional magistrate-cum-assistant returning officer in Haryana's Kaithal, ordered the suspension of five computer operators and directed police to conduct a thorough probe.

Sushil Gupta, the Haryana unit chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Kurukshetra constituency, said the party had sought permission for two poll programmes on April 7.

Kaithal is located within the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency.

"In the reply we received, in one case, it was mentioned in writing that the permission has been rejected. In another, abuses were mentioned in the column where reasons for either approval or rejection have to be given," Gupta said.

Nothing can be more shameful than the use of such objectionable language, he said while requesting the Election Commission for strict action in the matter.

AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the April 7 programmes on the designated portal.

When contacted, Prakash said five computer operators were suspended and police directed to investigate the matter.

He did not rule out the possibility that the portal might have been hacked.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. Haryana goes to polls on May 25.