Peace is never free, it is earned: Gautam Adani hails 'Operation Sindoor'

Ahmedabad: Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, on Tuesday hailed the Indian Armed Forces for successfully performing 'Operation Sindoor', saying their courage reminded us that peace is never free and is rather earned. Addressing the Adani Enterprises' Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Chairman said that during ‘Operation Sindoor’, “our brave men and women in uniform stood tall, not for fame, not for medals, but for duty”. "Their courage reminded us that peace is never free. It is earned. And the freedom to dream, to build, and to lead stands firmly on the shoulders of those who protect. Operation Sindoor showed that India knows the worth of peace. But if someone shows us an eye, we know how to respond in their language," the billionaire industrialist said while addressing the 33rd annual general meeting of the Adani Group shareholders.

'Operation Sindoor’ was launched last month to target terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Gautam Adani said he is "humbled by the silent sacrifices" of those who guard India's "borders, families and dignity”, adding that the Adani Defence's drones were part of 'Operation Sindoor' too. "When it comes to Adani Defence -- Operation Sindoor called, and we delivered. Our drones became the eyes in the skies as well as the swords of attack, and our anti-drone systems helped protect our forces and citizens. As I have always believed, we don't operate in safe zones. We operate where it matters - where India needs us the most," Gautam Adani noted. The Adani Group Chairman also paid tributes to the victims of the crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad on June 12, which crashed shortly after takeoff to London. "We bow our heads in grief for the lives lost in the tragic crash of Air India flight," he said. "So many dreams were silenced in an instant," Gautam Adani added.