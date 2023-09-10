Peace in Ukraine, Black Sea grain deal’s revival

New Delhi: Softening their stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflicts, leaders of the world’s major countries on Saturday reached a conclusion regarding the Ukraine war by reiterating that ‘today’s era must not be of war’.



“We note with deep concern, the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world,” it said, adding that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety.

“In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state,” said the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ declaration.

The global leaders also emphasized the need for the revival of the Black Sea grain deal to ensure the smooth flow of food grains from prominent ports in Russia and Ukraine.

However, the declaration refrained from directly condemning Russia’s incursion into Ukraine.

The G20 leaders, who represent 85 percent of the global economy, said “the use or threat of using nuclear weapons is inadmissible.”

The declaration stated that G20 is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues but acknowledged that these issues posed by the Ukraine-Russia war could have significant consequences for the global economy.

The declaration document further highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries, especially developing and least developed countries, which are still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic as the economic disruption has derailed progress towards the SDGs.

However, there were different views and assessments regarding the impact of the Ukraine war, it read.

The leaders also called on Russia to revive the Black Sea grain deal, which allowed movement of food grains from the ports of Russia and Ukraine. The deal, brokered by Turkiye and UK, lapsed in June.

“In this context, emphasizing the importance of sustaining food and energy security, we called for the cessation of military destruction or other attacks on relevant infrastructure. We also expressed deep concern about the adverse impact that conflicts have on the security of civilians thereby exacerbating existing socio-economic fragilities and vulnerabilities and hindering an effective humanitarian response,” it said. “We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability,” it added. “The peaceful resolution of conflicts and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical. We will unite in our endeavour to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy,” it said.

The declaration document further stressed on hailing all relevant and constructive initiatives aiming at supporting a comprehensive and durable peace in Ukraine by upholding all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations in the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.