Pb minister directs CAOs to furnish bi-weekly reports

Chandigarh: To enhance the efficiency of agricultural schemes in the state, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, on Tuesday, directed all the Chief Agriculture Officers (CAOs) to furnish biweekly progress reports.

The move aims to ensure that all ongoing Centrally and state-sponsored agricultural schemes are closely monitored and evaluated.

While chairing a series of meetings with CAOs here at Kisan Bhawan, Khudian reviewed the status of the ongoing schemes and projects in seven districts on Monday and the remaining district on Tuesday.

He also asked the field staff to accomplish the targets regarding sampling of seeds, pesticides and fertilisers to ensure quality agriculture inputs to the state farmers.

The minister emphasised on the importance of regular reporting in identifying challenges and successes within the department.