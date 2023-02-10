Pay Rs 900 per month for the coveted blue tick

New Delhi: Microblogging site Twitter on Thursday announced the subscription plans for Twitter Blue in India. The users in India will have to pay to keep their Twitter Blue subscription active and use the additional features.



To use the Twitter Blue services in India on android mobile or iPhones, users would need to pay Rs 900 per month. A subscription plan on the web will cost Rs 650 per month. The company also offers an annual subscription plan for web users at Rs 6,800 annually.

The new subscriptions to Twitter Blue are currently available on the web, iOS, or Android in India, the US, Canada, Japan, Indonesia, New Zealand, Brazil, the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Australia.

The subscribers will get several services like undo tweets, edit tweets, early access to some features, the ability to post longer and high-quality videos, along with prioritised rankings in chats. They may also encounter half the number of ads compared to the non-subscribers.

“Ultimately our goal is to provide enough value through premium features that people feel that it is worth paying for. And we hope to offer fewer ads for Twitter Blue subscribers in the future,” Twitter said.

To enjoy the benefits, however, they will have to be on the platform for at least 90 days before the date of application.

Twitter also said that once a user has subscribed to Twitter Blue, changes to the profile photo, display name, or username will result in losing the blue checkmark until the account is validated. No further changes will be allowed during this review period.

The users will also be allowed to cancel their Twitter Blue subscription.

“Your Twitter Blue features will expire at the end of your billing cycle. To avoid further charges, cancel your Twitter Blue subscription at least 24 hours before the auto-renewal period. Cancelling won’t give you a refund for amounts already paid,” it said.