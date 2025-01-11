Pause in fierce winds brings temporary relief to LA wildfire firefighters

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles witnessed a brief reprieve on Friday as firefighters gained ground against the wildfires that have wreaked havoc across the city. This pause in the fierce Santa Ana winds, which had fanned flames across neighbourhoods from Pacific Palisades to Altadena, allowed crews to strengthen containment lines. However, forecasters warned that strong gusts could return over the weekend, keeping the situation critical.

The devastating fires have claimed 10 lives and destroyed nearly 10,000 structures, a toll expected to rise as damage assessments continue. “It looks like an atomic bomb dropped in these areas,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna during a press conference on Thursday evening. Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to ash, with the worst destruction reported in Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that wind conditions improved Friday, with gusts dropping to 35–50 mph, significantly lower than the 80 mph winds earlier in the week. “It’s not as gusty, so that should help firefighters, hopefully,” said NWS meteorologist Allison Santorelli.

Despite this improvement, low humidity and dry vegetation continue to pose a high fire risk.

Three major fires continue to blaze across Los Angeles. The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire have together consumed over 34,000 acres, making them the most destructive in the city’s history. The Palisades Fire, which is 6 per cent contained, has obliterated 5,300 structures, including homes of several celebrities. The Eaton Fire, still uncontrolled, has damaged or destroyed another 4,000–5,000 structures.

Residents who returned to the charred remains of their homes were met with harrowing sights. “I have no words,” said Kelly Foster, a psychiatrist who sifted through the ashes of her family home in Pacific Palisades.

In Altadena, a racially and economically diverse community, concerns over unequal access to recovery resources loom large. “They’re not going to give you the value of your house without a fight,” said Kay Young, a 63-year-old whose family home was reduced to rubble.

The rapidly expanding Kenneth Fire near Calabasas is 35 per cent contained but is being investigated as a potential case of arson. Police have detained a suspect but have not confirmed connections to this fire or others. Smaller fires, including the Hurst Fire (37 per cent contained) and Lidia Fire (75 per cent contained), continue to stretch firefighting resources.

Authorities are enforcing curfews in evacuation zones to prevent looting, with 20 arrests made so far. The California National Guard has been deployed to assist with traffic control and infrastructure protection.

The fires’ economic toll is staggering. Private forecaster AccuWeather estimates losses between $135 billion and $150 billion. Insurers are bracing for billions in claims, raising concerns over surging homeowners’ insurance costs.

President Joe Biden has declared the wildfires a major disaster and pledged full federal support for recovery efforts over the next six months. However, the disaster has ignited political tensions, with Republican leaders blaming state and local Democratic officials for inadequate preparation and response.agencies