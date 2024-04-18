Patna to Bengaluru: Voters, experts lament heritage not being a poll issue

For 20-year-old college student Aman Lal, a Lok Sabha election poster mounted in Patna bearing the slogan -- 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' -- feels like a "cruel joke" for the Bihar capital which has lost several heritage buildings to demolition in the last few years.

Lal, a first-time voter, on the cusp of graduation from the historic Patna College, laments that despite a "colossal loss" of built heritage in his city, it is "not a poll issue" for politicians or people.

However, the ruling BJP, in its 2024 polls manifesto, has mentioned that it will "develop religious and tourist sites inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath corridor model" and preserve culturally important Archaeological Survey of India monuments, while the Congress has promised to provide "more funds" and human resources to the ASI if it comes to power.

Notwithstanding such poll promises, many voters from Delhi to Patna and Bengaluru to Mumbai, are upset about "built heritage" not being talked about as a poll issue.

"In the name of 'Vikas', our 'Virasat' is being razed in Patna. And, politicians and candidates in Bihar are talking about various issues, but heritage isn't one. It is election time and the over 90-year-old Women's Hospital of the historic PMCH (Patna Medical College and Hospital) stands badly bruised today, but does any party care? Has any politician or candidate raised the issue of constant erasure of signposts of our past," Lal asked.

The entire frontal structure of the iconic Women's Hospital, which bore one of the finest European architectural designs was pulled down in March around the time the 2024 general elections schedule was announced in New Delhi.

In the last several years, several historic buildings have been razed in Patna, the prime one being the Patna Collectorate, bulldozed in 2022 to make way for a new collectorate complex, sparking outcry from various historians, scholars and architects.

"So, the slogan of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' feels like a cruel joke for Patna. It is only 'Vikas' being talked about here," Lal rued, adding that polls are starting on April 19, a day after the World Heritage Day, yet the issue finds no space in public or political debates.

Down south in Karnataka, linguistically and culturally different from Bihar, the angst is the same, among many citizens.

Bengaluru-based conservation architect Yashaswini Sharma said built heritage is "not part of poll talks and election rallies" although "my city has lost many landmarks over the years".

She cites the case of the long-threatened 'Asiatic Building' popularly known as Janatha Bazaar in the heart of Bengaluru, and the historic Devaraja Market, constructed in the 1880s by the Mysore royals, and the Lansdowne Building, built in 1890s, in Mysuru. A legal battle to save these iconic structures is underway.

"Election rallies see huge gatherings of masses, and politicians and leaders can use this opportunity to help build more awareness about our cultural and natural heritage and generate a greater sense of pride for our built heritage, but they really, so far, have missed this opportunity," Sharma told PTI.

The author of "Bangalore: the Early City" said many people wrongly think that heritage is "contrary to development" and that its conservation is an "elitist subject".

Heritage and modernity can "coexist" and old buildings are "smart and resilient" which can be "reused and redeveloped to generate revenues," she said.

"We need a change in attitude. We speak of the importance of religious heritage, so we also need to bring civic heritage that is not linked to any religion, into the mainstream. And, media will also have to play an important role in achieving that goal," the conservation architect said, adding that historic buildings should not be reduced merely to a "nice backdrop" in poll-related TV shows.

Demolition of historic buildings leads to "loss of urban memory and cultural identity", and like food, water and jobs, people and politicians should "also be concerned about the fate of built heritage," she said.

Convener of INTACH Bangalore Chapter and author of "Discovering Bengaluru: History. Neighbourhoods. Walks", Meera Iyer, feels heritage doesn't become an election issue, because, most people in the country "do not care about heritage, really, especially, built heritage".

But, they "care about their religious heritage" so that figures in the discourse and media debates, she said.

"There is little understanding or appreciation of our diverse pasts," Iyer said, adding that she would be delighted if, in future, a candidate in the fray promises to restore a public heritage landmark while seeking votes.

She argued that though heritage doesn't become an election issue, "some politicians" in the country have done "some things for heritage".

Former Union minister Vijay Goel, who has been very vocal on the issue of "decaying heritage" in old Delhi and the need for its conservation and preservation, said, "Heritage should become a poll issue".

He alleged that heritage today has become "a thing of status or fashion" or "reduced to just articles and stories".

Goel has worked on the upkeep of heritage buildings and his Dharampura Haveli restoration project has now become one of the yardsticks for conservation in the city.

"In old Delhi, many centuries-old havelis are either crumbling or being razed by owners, and I have also written to the Delhi Lt Governor recently highlighting the matter. Heritage has to be an important issue and people should be concerned about it," he said.