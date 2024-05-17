Patna school set on fire after 3-year-old found dead in classroom drain

A wave of anger swept through Patna today as a private school came under attack from a furious crowd after the body of a three-year-old child was discovered on its premises.

The tragic discovery was made when the child’s family, alarmed by his failure to return home from school, initiated a desperate search. Upon reaching the school, their concern deepened as school authorities reportedly attempted to evade questions about the child's location, further alarming the family.

Persisting in their search, the family ultimately uncovered a devastating truth. Hidden within a drainage gutter on the school grounds, they found the lifeless body of the young boy.

Local authorities were promptly alerted, leading to the arrival of law enforcement officials at the scene. Patna Superintendent of Police Chandra Prakash stated that the investigation is being treated as a murder case, noting that CCTV footage showed the child entering the school but not leaving.

"In the CCTV footage, we saw the child entering the school, but there is no record of him leaving. We are investigating this as a murder case due to the concealment of the body, which indicates criminal intent. We have detained three individuals and the inquiry is ongoing," Chandra Prakash informed the media.

Meanwhile, the child's family and community members have erupted in protest, demanding immediate justice. Protesters have set several vehicles and parts of the school's walls on fire and have blocked roads leading to the school, calling for swift action.