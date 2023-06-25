Passport Seva Programme 2.0: Jaishankar announces new, upgraded e-passports

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on the occasion of Passport Seva Divas that India will soon embark on the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP-Version 2.0), which includes new and upgraded e-passports.



He also called on the passport-issuing authorities in India and abroad to provide passport and related services to people in a “timely, reliable, accessible, transparent and efficient manner.”

“We will soon be embarking on Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Version 2.0, including new and upgraded e-passports,” Jaishankar said in his message on Passport Seva Kendra.

He further stated, “In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of enhancing the ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens, these initiatives will usher in a new paradigm of ‘EASE”: E: Enhanced passport services to citizens, using a digital eco-system A: Artificial Intelligence-powered service delivery S: Smoother overseas travel using chip-enabled e-passports E: Enhanced data security.”

Jaishankar in his message stated, “I would like to call on all our passport issuing authorities in India and abroad to join me in renewing our pledge to provide passport and related services to citizens in a timely, reliable, accessible, transparent and efficient manner.”

While sharing Jaishankar’s message on Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs stated, “Here is a message from EAM @DrSJaishankar, as we observe the Passport Seva Divas today. #TeamMEA reaffirms its commitment to provide passport and related services to citizens in a timely, reliable, accessible, transparent and efficient manner.”

Jaishankar noted that the ministry processed a record 13.32 million passports and miscellaneous services in 2022, marking a rise of 63 per cent from 2021, adding that the programme has contributed largely to the goal of a ‘Digital India’.

He further added, “While in 2014, there were 77 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in the country, this number has increased 7-fold and stands at 523 today. In the context of POPSKS, I would like to acknowledge the role of the Department of Posts and state police authorities as esteemed partners.”

with agency inputs