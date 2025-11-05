Passenger train ‘jumps’ red signal, collides with goods train in Chhattisgarh; 8 dead, 14 injured

New Delhi: At least eight people lost their lives and several others were injured on Tuesday afternoon when a MEMU local train travelling between Gevra Road and Bilaspur (Train No. 68733) collided with a stationary goods train between Gatora and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. The crash, which occurred around 4 PM, brought train operations on the busy Howrah–Mumbai route to a standstill and prompted a large-scale rescue and relief effort by the South East Central Railway (SECR).

Preliminary findings suggest that the passenger train overshot a red signal before striking the goods train from behind at a speed of about 60 to 70 kmph. “It is a matter of investigation as to why the loco pilot passed the danger signal and failed to apply the emergency brake in time, even though the goods train was within visible range,” a senior railway official said.

The impact was devastating, sending one of the passenger coaches onto the top of a wagon of the goods train. Railway officials confirmed that two to three passengers were feared trapped under the wreckage. “So far, eight deaths have been confirmed in the accident. Efforts are on to locate and rescue those still trapped,” Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal told reporters, adding that gas cutters were being used to extricate the victims.

Loco pilot Vidya Sagar was among those killed, while assistant loco pilot Rashmi Raj sustained serious injuries. The train manager of the goods train reportedly jumped from the brake van moments before the collision and suffered minor injuries. Both injured railway personnel were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Rescue operations were launched immediately after the collision. SECR General Manager Tarun Prakash and Bilaspur Divisional Railway Manager Rajmal Khoiwal rushed to the site to supervise relief efforts. “Soon after the incident, railway medical teams and ambulances were deployed. Every available resource is being utilised to provide medical assistance and logistical support to the affected passengers and their families,” SECR officials said.

The injured passengers were taken to Apollo Hospital and the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur. Officials said the condition of one passenger remains critical. Visuals from the site showed a coach of the passenger train crushed and lifted onto the goods train, illustrating the intensity of the impact.

A woman passenger travelling from Akaltara to Bilaspur recalled the terrifying moment of the crash. “The train was moving normally when it suddenly rammed into something. Before I could understand what happened, people started screaming and shouting for help,” she said. Her leg was fractured when it got trapped under a seat, and she was later rescued by emergency responders.

Local residents were among the first to arrive at the scene after hearing the loud sound of the collision. They helped passengers escape through broken windows before rescue teams took over. The accident site, located just a few kilometres from Bilaspur city, became a centre of frantic activity as relief teams, police, and railway officials worked together through the evening.

The SECR described the crash as “an unfortunate and unforeseen event” and announced that a detailed inquiry would be conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to determine the exact cause and suggest preventive measures. “Relief and rescue operations have been launched on a war footing,” the SECR said in its statement, adding that senior officials were coordinating closely with district authorities to ensure all affected passengers received timely help.

The Railway Administration announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed, Rs 5 lakh to those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh to those with minor injuries. Helpline numbers were also issued for the convenience of passengers and their families.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the tragedy and announced an additional compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Calling it a “painful and distressing incident”, Sai said, “Teams from the district administration and the Railways are working on the ground with full dedication in the rescue and relief efforts. All necessary medical facilities are being made available to the injured.” He added that the state government was closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance to those affected.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu and BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik visited the injured passengers at CIMS Hospital to assess their condition and express solidarity with their families. By late evening, restoration work had begun, and authorities said train operations would resume once the damaged rakes were cleared.

The accident caused significant disruption to the Howrah–Mumbai rail corridor, one of India’s busiest lines, with several trains rescheduled. Officials said efforts were being made to restore normalcy at the earliest.

The crash has again drawn attention to rail safety concerns. In August, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament that 31 consequential train accidents occurred during 2024–25, including 24 derailments and three collisions. This, he noted, was a substantial reduction compared to 1,711 such accidents between 2004 and 2014, averaging 171 a year. The minister said safety improvements were being undertaken through extensive technological upgrades such as electronic interlocking at 6,635 stations, interlocking of over 11,000 level-crossing gates, and complete track circuiting at 6,640 stations.

Vaishnaw also said that India’s indigenous anti-collision system, Kavach, had been implemented on 1,548 route kilometres of South Central and North Central Railways, with work progressing on the Delhi–Mumbai and Delhi–Howrah corridors. The system was commissioned on the Kota–Mathura section in July 2025.

By nightfall, the wreckage at the site was being cleared under floodlights as workers and engineers worked in shifts to reopen the section. Authorities said priority was being given to restoring train traffic while ensuring a thorough examination of the damaged infrastructure.

For families of the victims, the loss was sudden and devastating. As ambulances continued to move between the accident site and hospitals in Bilaspur, officials said all efforts were being made to identify the deceased and contact their relatives.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the SECR reiterated its commitment to passenger safety. “The Railway Administration is extending all possible assistance to the affected passengers and their families. Every effort is being made to restore services and ensure that such incidents do not recur,” it said.

The CRS inquiry is expected to examine factors including signal functioning, human error, and possible communication lapses between train control and crew.