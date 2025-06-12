MillenniumPost
Passenger survives Air India plane crash

BY PTI12 Jun 2025 10:00 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A passenger on board the London-bound Air India flight that crashed near the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon survived the horrific incident, a doctor at the city civil hospital said.

Vishwaskumar Ramesh was in `11A' seat of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner which was carrying 242 passengers and crew. He was travelling to London with his brother.

Dr Shriq M who works in the trauma ward of the Ahmedabad civil hospital told PTI that Ramesh has been admitted to the hospital.

The aircraft crashed in a residential area here minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

PTI

