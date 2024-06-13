Parl’s first session of 18th LS begins June 24; Budget likely in late July

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Wednesday that the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on June 24. During this session, new members of the Lower House will take their oaths, and the election for the Speaker will be held.



President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27, outlining the new government’s plans for the next five years. The session is slated to adjourn on July 3.

The initial three days of the session will focus on the swearing-in of newly elected representatives and the selection of the Speaker. Parliament is expected to reconvene in mid-July for the Union Budget presentation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to break a record by presenting her seventh consecutive Union Budget, surpassing Morarji Desai’s six-Budget streak.

“First session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from June 24 to July 3 for oath/affirmation of newly elected members, election of Speaker, President’s address, and discussion thereon,” Rijiju mentioned in a post on social media.

The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will also commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3. Prime Minister Modi is expected to introduce his council of ministers to Parliament following the President’s address on June 27.

The ensuing debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address is expected to witness a robust opposition, emboldened by its increased representation in the 543-member House, aiming to challenge the NDA government on multiple fronts.

The prime minister will address the debate on the

Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in both Houses

of Parliament.