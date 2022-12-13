Parliament Winter Session: Rajnath Singh Gears Up To Comment On LAC face-off

After the recent clashes between Indian army and the Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the opposition is expected to bring up the topic on the fifth day of the Parliament's winter session. As per reports, various opposition leaders have already moved adjournment notices in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to discuss the matter.

Reportedly, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to make a statement today on the LAC conflict at 12 pm in Lok Sabha and 2 pm in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on the fourth day of the session, the Rajya Sabha had witnessed savage exchanges after an AAP MP alleged that the government was misusing investigating agencies to target opposition leaders.

The winter session of the Parliament that began on December 7 will continue till December 29 completing 17 working days. As per reports, the Centre's agenda for this session focuses on the introduction of 16 new bills.