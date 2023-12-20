Parliament Winter Session 2023: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks over Criminal Bills in Lok Sabha

While discussing the three new criminal law bills in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said according to the proposed laws, there will be a provision for the death penalty for the crime of mob lynching.



The new bills aim to revamp the criminal justice system in the country with a focus on "justice" instead of "punishment" according to the Centre.



The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 were first introduced in Parliament during the Monsoon Session. Shah tabled the amended versions of the bills during the Winter Session.



Shah also said the proposed laws will bring a system to strengthen police accountability. Details about arrested individuals must now be recorded at every police station, and a designated police officer will be responsible for maintaining these records, Shah added.



While speaking about the provisions in the new criminal bills, Shah said that the government has made trafficking laws gender-neutral.



In addition to this, the Union Home Minister said that the rape of a girl under 18 years of age would automatically attract POCSO equivalent provisions under the new laws





